India vs Sri Lanka – summary and statistics

The starters of India, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, reached half a century when their team beat Sri Lanka by 78 races in Pune to achieve a 2-0 victory in their T20I series.

Rahul (54 of 36 balls) and Dhawan (52 of 36) shared an association of 97 to lay the groundwork for a dominant total of 201-6 after India was asked to bat.

That goal always looked beyond Sri Lanka, which lost its first wickets in response and, despite an elegant hit of 57 by Dhananjaya de Silva, were dropped by 123 in the 16th.

Sri Lanka was ruining a missed opportunity to fire Dhawan, who had done only one when Dasun Shanaka dropped him to the limit.

The first pair of India took full advantage of scoring freely in the power game, although the middle order staggered when roulette Lakshan Sandakan (3-35) reduced them to 122-4.

However, pattern Virat Kohli crushed 26 of 17 deliveries and a burst of blows from Manish Pandey (31 not out) and Shardul Thakur (22nd) dragged the home team over 200.

Sri Lanka's hopes of reviewing the total number of hosts soon shattered, as they lost starters Danushka Gunathilaka (1) and Avnish Fernando (9) in the first two envelopes of their response.

That situation worsened when the visitors fell to 26-4, with Oshada Fernando (2) running and the pacemaker Navdeep Saini getting rid of the dangerous Kusal Perera (7).

Angelo Mathews (31 of 20) and Dhananjaya led a mini recovery with an association of 68 but, once Mathews was caught in the depths of Washington Sundar (2-37), the collapse accelerated.

Yuzvendra Chahal's direct shot from the middle of the game exhausted Silva's Pinnaduwage for a duck before Saini (3-28) finished Sri Lanka with two wickets in the space of three deliveries.

That crowned a successful series for Saini, who had also returned 2-18 figures to help establish India's seven wicket victory in Indore three days earlier.