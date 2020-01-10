In the cemeteries, Sunnis and Shiites say the same prayers | Murder of Soleimani

There is no scorecard for pain. In revolution and war, everyone's truth is real.

I am an Iranian American and, like most Muslims in the United States, I have had the honor of working, I do not apologize for my faith and I am hopelessly idealistic in matters of justice.

However, at this time, after years of immeasurable death and destruction in the lands that house our ancestors, our passionate convictions can no longer serve as reliable roadmaps.

As sectarian tensions increase and we approach another regional conflict, now is the time for leaders to resist calls for revenge and retaliation. They must refuse to feed the war dogs and lay the foundations for a different future than the reckless politicians promised us.

American Muslims like me, regardless of their background or beliefs, live in a state of perpetual exile. As the great Edward Said wrote in 1984, the feeling of exile is "the irresistible crack forced between a human being and a native place, between the self and his true home."

Those of us born here, but with families from places like Iran, Iraq, Syria and Palestine, have lived on the brink of war throughout our adult lives. We have grown numb to Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism, finding it common in most sectors of our society.

The main media and political discourse. Treat even African-Americans and Latinos who have been practicing Islam for generations in the United States as domestic exiles.

Exile also comes from home: those of my generation have reluctantly inherited the religious traditions that their families gave them. But with echoes of sectarian prejudices and cultural complexes masked as religion, many like me have struggled a lot to practice an Islam that we can be proud of and clothe ourselves with the sacred values ​​that it promises.

American Muslims and their leaders still take pride in rejecting sectarianism and staying above the fray of geopolitical conflicts that dominate news headlines. But, in fact, those same headlines perpetuate the exile we always try to overcome.

Connected to the lands, cultures and societies of the classical Islamic world, American Muslims have to live the reality that their own taxes have literally destroyed the treasures they so dearly appreciate. From the training of religiously radical mercenary armies in Afghanistan and the implementation of grotesque and debilitating sanctions and then the invasion of Iraq, to ​​the empowerment of Israeli crimes against Palestinians and the support of petrodollar dictators, the list of US and European crimes in the Muslim world continues to rise.

But even worse, exile and alienation burn when we see the cannibalism of contemporary global Muslim politics: revolutions turn to civil war, freedom fighters to mercenaries, islands of resistance to storms of oppression. It seems that most of the hands are stained with fraternal blood.

Throughout my own professional and personal life, these contradictions have been predictable forces to handle: routine occupational hazards, you might say. But with the lost promise of the Arab Spring, the unspeakable horrors in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and now that Iran and the United States face each other in a look of death, the cracks are getting stronger.

I especially realize this when I remember the summer of 2015 when, as a professor at Georgia State University, I took 20 students to Turkey. We spent a year preparing for a month-long visit to better understand, document and relate the tragedy of what was still the Syrian revolution.

We explore everything from children begging on the street to political struggles of factions in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. We deliver food and clothing in caves on the outskirts of the Turkish city of Sanliurfa and listen to the widows who lost their husbands and children so much Bashar al-The Assad regime and ISIL.

For two years, he had already been working on high-level policy dialogues and research aimed at identifying and mobilizing peace-building assets that leaders could use to help mitigate the destruction that was impacting civil life. At that point, I had effectively directed all my professional and personal attention to the conflict.

But as firmly as I was committed, it was and remains one of the most difficult things to reconcile: confronting humanitarian workers, refugee children and Syrian freedom fighters as a proud American Iranian.

Caught by the violent realities of geopolitics, the victims of the Syrian conflict had and have every right to despise Iran's unwavering support for the al-Assad regime. The suspicion I encountered repeatedly and the hatred I heard about the Iranians and the Shiites (and the promise of their pending killing) never affected my ability to recognize the suffering and loss that had become so widespread.

Words, images and movies can never communicate the hell the Syrians have suffered. And at times like this, my rather eclectic Islamic theology: "Sushi Islam," as American Muslims often call jokingly the combination of Sunni, Shiite and Sufi practices that we mix and match, mattered very little. I went and I am what the world did to me. I could only sit and listen.

When my students returned to the United States and I finished the meetings in Istanbul, I went to Kuwait to be with my wife and children, who were visiting relatives there. A few days after my arrival, a suicide bomber from ISIL it was immolated in the historic Shia Mosque Imam Sadeq during Friday prayers. My wife, a journalist for an important international media network, was forced to cover the story from beginning to end. Within hours, he was combing the remains of flesh soaked with blood on the floor of the mosque and looking for survivors to talk to in hospitals.

While she reported, I was in the cemetery. Amid the cries of loved ones, I helped to load the bodies, dig the graves and fill the rest grounds with earth on the still warm bodies of 27 men, young and old, martyred by a fantasy. For Shiites around the world, who had suffered similar attacks in Pakistan, Iraq and elsewhere, this was another reminder that they and their loved ones could be killed at any time.

In cemeteries, we all say the same prayers. There is no scorecard for pain. Everyone's truth is real.

For most Syrians, Qassem Soleimani was a butcher. For some others, a savior. For many Iraqis, he is a master manipulator. For others, an irreplaceable mentor. For some Iranians, it was the face of oppression, for many others, a force for freedom. For Shiites flown in mosques, Soleimani was everything.

I do not believe in seeking equivalences and these facts do not cancel each other. Unlike what many might believe at this time, pain and tragedy cannot be measured. But to be sure, villains and heroes are fantasies, as are the clean and easy stories we create around them for our own benefit.

However, we have options. The option to please anger and foster discord or be forces for reconciliation and temperament, no matter how unlikely it may seem at the time.

I have spent the last few days trying to keep up with the events, but most importantly, trying to communicate with friends and family affected by this directly, or soon it will be. I spoke with alumni now in Baghdad, Iranian families fearful of what might happen at the border, and humanitarian workers and revolutionaries relieved that Soleimani no longer exists.

I have focused mainly on bringing people together to calm tensions and refrain from anything that can be seen as a sectarian or partisan discussion. I have deepened some friendships, and I will probably get away from some others.

I apologize to my friends who prefer to look for easy answers, a dream of revenge and turn pain into hate. I will not join you. But feel free to do what you want, we all live in the world we choose.

While we wait in the suspense scenario prepared by insensitive politicians and robotic armies, I hope that at least we don't act like their puppets. There are different works that can be done, but it is we who will have to be their authors.

