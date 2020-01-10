In Poland, a stubborn defender of judicial independence

WARSAW – The Polish judge has described Judge Igor Tuleya as an enemy of the state, threatened with violence, forced to evacuate his courtroom for fear of anthrax attacks and demonized in the right-wing media as a communist puppet. After someone stained the droppings at the door of his Warsaw apartment, his landlord considered it too problematic and evicted him.
In Poland's years of struggle for the rule of law, its judges have often found themselves on the walls, often vilified, but also leading efforts to stop the nationalist government's campaign to strengthen control over the judiciary. In the past two years, at least 20 judges have reported political harassment, while hundreds of judges and lawyers currently face threats of disciplinary procedures widely considered politically motivated.
At the center of the dispute is Judge Tuleya, whose decisions, described as "political,quot; by the law and justice party of the Polish government, have been cited by the authorities as one of the reasons why they need to put to power judicial of the country. The review has already triggered a process in Brussels that could make the country the first country in the European Union to lose its voting rights.
Judge Tuleya, 49, like many of his colleagues, said he has no choice but to resist, regardless of professional or personal cost.
"Next year, some of us could be removed from office and those who remain will be harassed to obedience," he said during an interview at the Warsaw District Court, where he is a judge and judges criminal cases. “We will return to the times of communism, when the judiciary was under the heel of politicians. We need to stand firm while we can. "
These days, Judge Tuleya, along with some of his companions from the Polish Judges Association, Iustitia, spends more and more time outside the courtroom, traveling around the country to help educate the public about the consequences of government threats to judicial independence.
In court, Judge Tuleya, who is single and known for his serious behavior, always wears a suit under his scarlet robe. However, outside the room, he prefers a military green parka and original shirts with bold statements such as "Judge not dead,quot;, "Free courts, free people,quot; and the increasingly popular slogan of the protest movement: "Konstytucja,quot; or Constitution .
He believes that the actions of Law and Justice have given birth to a "civic judge," a new type of judge who "is not isolated from the world but is involved with the public outside the courtroom."
"This may not be a known model in the oldest democracies in Europe, but I don't think it disagrees with its standards," he said. "It may be new and it is very necessary here."
Those public outreach efforts seem to be the goal of a bill proposed by Law and Justice in December that seeks to punish judges who criticize the government's campaign to reform the judiciary and participate in unspecified "political activities."
"None of the changes they have made in the last four years have made the courts more efficient, transparent or more friendly to citizens," Judge Tuleya said. "All they have wanted to do is occupy key positions with loyalists."
On Saturday, Polish judges led by Judge Tuleya, among others, will join their peers from some 20 European countries in the March of the Thousand Scarlet Tunics in Warsaw to protest against the new bill.
The authorities see these manifestations as a wrong and supportive expression of solidarity among the judges. President Andrzej Duda recently said that judges resist changes only because they do not want "to take away,quot; their privileges and power over people. "
Judge Tuleya gained prominence for the first time in 2013, when he issued his ruling in the trial of Dr. Miroslaw Garlicki, a distinguished cardiac surgeon whom the government led by Law and Justice accused of accepting bribes, sexual harassment and killing a patient. Prosecutors painted him as the epitome of a post-communist corrupt and immoral elite that needed to be expelled from Polish society.
When Judge Tuleya reached his verdict, Law and Justice had been removed from power. But his ruling offered a scathing accusation of government actions while in power.
While he found Dr. Garlicki guilty of accepting cash and gifts from his patients, he exempted the doctor from all other charges. He said the methods used by police and prosecutors, at the behest of political leaders, recalled the "deepest Stalinist times." Those methods included nightly interrogations, threats and unfounded arrests of witnesses.
Since that ruling, the pro-government media have launched a sustained campaign to discredit Judge Tuleya. When Law and Justice regained power in 2015, government officials pointed to the ruling as evidence of corruption in the judiciary.
Judge Tuleya says he now faces threats and verbal attacks on the street weekly. He observes how people on Twitter talk about killing him. On two occasions, fear of anthrax forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the building of the District Court where he works.
Despite the efforts of Judge Tuleya and others, Law and Justice has had great success in its efforts to dominate the judicial system. Experts say officials now have full control of the Constitutional Court, the Office of the Attorney General and the National Judicial Council.
However, an impulse to purge the Supreme Court It failed after the main justice, Malgorzata Gersdorf, refused to resign and the European Commission threatened fines if a newly imposed mandatory retirement age was applied.
It was not the first time that opponents of the government resorted to the European Union as a last resort.
And Judge Tuleya is one of several jurists who have approached the Court of Justice of the European Communities to decide whether the judicial reform violates European standards. A motion he filed is still pending.
Even while challenging the government, Judge Tuleya faces six separate disciplinary investigations, including one for going to the European court for help.
It is not the position that Judge Tuleya expected to find when he decided to study law at the University of Warsaw. It was 1989, the Iron Curtain had just collapsed and Poland was free for the first time in decades.
He considered medical school, but ended up choosing a career in law, he said. Inspired by the character of Mitch McDeere, the protagonist of John Grisham's novel "The Firm," he first planned to work as an elegant lawyer, but ended up on the bench.
The judge, born in the industrial city of Lodz, in central Poland and raised in Warsaw, began his career in 1996 and quickly made a name during the trials of people who had committed serious crimes during the Stalinist era.
His first brush with many of the same people who now run the government came in 2003, when he rejected a request by politicians to give up a law that protects journalistic sources in a corruption issue that brought down the government at the time.
Despite the flow of claims from the government that Judge Tuleya is partial and a political agent, he says that no one from the ruling party has asked to be removed from cases related to them, which means they expect an impartial hearing in their court, Despite his rhetoric.
"They could have done it but they never did," he said. "Those claims that judges are politicians are pure manipulation."
The judge warned that there is no room for constructive criticism of politics at this time, because the government treats all such expressions of concern as political attacks.
"But it is not only our right as judges to speak when the rule of law is threatened, it is also our duty," he said. "I have had to face serious consequences due to my failures. I have survived everyone and now I feel free to say what I think."