In Poland, a stubborn defender of judicial independence

WARSAW – The Polish judge has described Judge Igor Tuleya as an enemy of the state, threatened with violence, forced to evacuate his courtroom for fear of anthrax attacks and demonized in the right-wing media as a communist puppet. After someone stained the droppings at the door of his Warsaw apartment, his landlord considered it too problematic and evicted him.

In Poland's years of struggle for the rule of law, its judges have often found themselves on the walls, often vilified, but also leading efforts to stop the nationalist government's campaign to strengthen control over the judiciary. In the past two years, at least 20 judges have reported political harassment, while hundreds of judges and lawyers currently face threats of disciplinary procedures widely considered politically motivated.

At the center of the dispute is Judge Tuleya, whose decisions, described as "political,quot; by the law and justice party of the Polish government, have been cited by the authorities as one of the reasons why they need to put to power judicial of the country. The review has already triggered a process in Brussels that could make the country the first country in the European Union to lose its voting rights.

Judge Tuleya, 49, like many of his colleagues, said he has no choice but to resist, regardless of professional or personal cost.