If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to Canada, Canadian taxpayers may have to pay the security bill.

Last Thursday, experts said that if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really moved to Canada, it could cost Canadian taxpayers millions of dollars.

On Wednesday, earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they were going to retire from their high positions in the royal family. The measure sent a shock wave to all entertainment media, considering its abrupt nature.

New reports claim that Meghan and Prince want to live in the country to the north after their departure from the royal family from the United Kingdom. Meghan fans know that he spent a lot of time in Toronto filming the television series USA Network, Suits.

Experts who spoke with Reuters said that if Meghan and Prince Harry really move to Canada permanently, the government will have to pay their extensive security bill. Canada is just one of the many Commonwealth nations that use the Queen as their head of state.

See this post on Instagram From Harper & # 39; s Bazaar / Omid Scobie: the aides reveal that conversations about the couple's future plans and ambitions had taken place internally "at all levels,quot; for several months in the period prior to their so-called "bomb,quot; on January the 8th. information that the couple had planned to retain from the media until logistics developed further between households, but after their agenda was leaked to the British tabloid The Sun, "they felt they had been cornered," says a source close to the couple. . "It was a case of acting now or losing control of something they had spent a lot of time working on." Surprised, yes, but the real reaction, says a senior palace assistant, was "far from the dramatic emotional response described by some: nobody was,quot; incandescent with anger "and nobody is about to punish anyone. the one that should now be treated is not ideal, but the plans themselves are not a problem. This is not a "crisis,quot;, it is a case of helping the couple reach their goal. " Check my story to see a sliding link to the full article. A post shared by & ♔ (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) on January 9, 2020 at 1:38 p.m. PST

Larry Busch, who was once an RCMP officer who dealt with the safety of world leaders, said he does not believe they can deny the security offered by the Canadian government.

Mike Zimet, whose security firm handles the protection of stars such as Bernie Sanders, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alec Baldwin, said the bill could cost millions. Another expert said that the amount of money needed would depend on the level of threat.

The security chief said the main concern would be the possible kidnapping of his baby, Archie, who is 8 months old. He added that it would be an "important situation,quot;, especially in the case of terrorists and political extremists.

In recent news, Meghan and Harry, who have just spent the last month and a half in Vancouver, Canada, said they wanted to work to be financially independent and autonomous. It is not clear how they will pay for their security.

As noted above, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they would leave the royal family on Wednesday. Reportedly, Meghan and the Prince did not get along with the rest of the family. Even the relationship between Prince William and Harry had become increasingly tense.



