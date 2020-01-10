Huntingdon canceled on Friday | Racing news





Course Secretary Jack Pryor observes that races are canceled due to flooding in Huntingdon

The Huntingdon meeting was suspended when the racecourse areas began to flood an hour before the first race scheduled on Friday's card.

There seemed to be no alarm until just before 10 a.m., when the first inspection was called at 11 a.m., and officials noticed that the surrounding waterways were increasing and there was a possibility that they would break the surface of the race.

After the first inspection, a second was called for 12 noon, but before that, water was flooding areas that made the racecourse unsafe, and the decision was made to suspend the meeting.

The card was to present an interesting renewal of the Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle, with Gary Moore's Goshen waiting to book his Triumph Hurdle ticket.