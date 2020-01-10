Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford endorses Aiden Sezer as & # 39; obvious choice & # 39; for the captaincy | Rugby League News





Aidan Sezer has been appointed captain of Huddersfield by 2020

Simon Woolford believes that the new signing Aidan Sezer was the leading player in taking over the Huddersfield Giants captaincy for the 2020 Super League season.

The 28-year-old Australian midfielder has joined the Giants in a two-year contract with the finalist of the NRL Grand Final, Canberra Raiders, and becomes the club's first firm.

Sezer takes over the captaincy of former England center Leroy Cudjoe, who resigns after two seasons of injuries in which he only made 11 appearances.

"It was an obvious choice," said Huddersfield head coach Woolford. "Last year with Leroy on the sidelines, we went with a leadership group.

"This year we feel we have a leading candidate in Aidan. He has come to lead the team and in the first six weeks, he has earned the respect of the boys."

"Leroy needs to focus on playing soccer, he doesn't have to worry about the captaincy. I had a good conversation with Leroy and he supports the decision."

Sezer, who will make his first appearance for the Giants against Halifax in the testimony of Jermaine McGillvary at the John Smith & # 39; s Stadium on Sunday, is enjoying taking on the role.

"It was a small surprise, but it comes with the territory," Sezer said. "Being a midfielder, you enjoy responsibility and being a captain will instill a lot of confidence and confidence in my game."

"It's the first time I'm a captain, but I've been in leadership groups at home and it's an opportunity that I'll take with both hands."

Woolford has turned to Sezer to help transform the fortunes of the Giants after their scare of decline in 2019.

He had another year left in his contract with Canberra, but he was likely to fall into hierarchical order after the arrival of English midfielder George Williams of Wigan Warriors.

It has been a privilege to captain my hometown club for the last few years and it is something I will never forget. I would like to congratulate Aiden for the captaincy, he is a great leader who has the support of everyone in the Club. We look forward to a successful 2020 ps https://t.co/Rmszt1wqD5 – Leroy Cudjoe (@Elroy_cudj) January 10, 2020

"I always wanted to come and play in the Super League and it was a good circumstance," Sezer said. "I am in a good club, among a good group of players."

"The boys are very hungry for success. Last year's campaign was disappointing and we talked about it."

"The boys want to go back up the club on the stairs and the new boys who have entered have bought what Huddersfield is all about."

Woolford expects his other overseas signings, Kenny Edwards and James Gavet, to miss Sunday's game with minor injuries, but he hopes they are fit for the inaugural Super League match against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on February 1.

However, center or second row Chester Butler, who joined the Halifax Giants towards the end of last season, will miss the start of the season along with Cudjoe and the end Akuila Uate.