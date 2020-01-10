Hrithik Roshan movies that we can't beat

Good looks, excellent dancing skills and lots of charm: Hrithik Roshan has it all. The actor, who is often referred to as the Greek God, turns 46 today, but manages to keep looking better and better with each passing day. Hrithik Roshan is not only known for his good looks, but also for his acting skills, as he has provided a series of memorable performances in his 18 year career. His efforts have certainly not gone unnoticed since he has also won a total of 6 Filmfare Awards in his splendid career so far. Hrithik Roshan, son of the filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his first appearance as a child artist in 1986 with Bhagwan Dada starring Rakesh Roshan and Rajnikanth. In 2000, Hrithik Roshan launched with Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai and there was no going back. No one until Hrithik had experienced something called night stardom. the Hrithik Roshan movie It became the biggest blockbuster of the year and is also considered one of the greatest hits of all time. At the beginning of the millennium, a new star had arrived. On his birthday, we list 11 roles that only and only Hrithik Roshan could have achieved.