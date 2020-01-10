Hrithik Roshan movies that we can't beat

Good looks, excellent dancing skills and lots of charm: Hrithik Roshan has it all. The actor, who is often referred to as the Greek God, turns 46 today, but manages to keep looking better and better with each passing day. Hrithik Roshan is not only known for his good looks, but also for his acting skills, as he has provided a series of memorable performances in his 18 year career. His efforts have certainly not gone unnoticed since he has also won a total of 6 Filmfare Awards in his splendid career so far. Hrithik Roshan, son of the filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his first appearance as a child artist in 1986 with Bhagwan Dada starring Rakesh Roshan and Rajnikanth. In 2000, Hrithik Roshan launched with Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai and there was no going back. No one until Hrithik had experienced something called night stardom. the Hrithik Roshan movie It became the biggest blockbuster of the year and is also considered one of the greatest hits of all time. At the beginning of the millennium, a new star had arrived. On his birthday, we list 11 roles that only and only Hrithik Roshan could have achieved.
1. Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai
This film by Hrithik Roshan was more style than substance, but he showed that he could definitely get excited. He also showed the world that he could carry a movie on his shoulders. With Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, Hrithik literally broke into the territory that was ruled by the three Khans and gave them a run for their money.
2. Kashmir Mission
When all other industry players opted for the role of a typical commercial hero, Hrithik was seen playing the role of a terrorist in Mission Kashmir. This was a very bold move, since in the early stages of his career the actors tend to avoid any kind of negative roles, but Hrithik was seen portraying him twice in Mission Kashmir and Fiza. Although Hrithik Roshan's film did not work well at the box office, Hrithik received high praise for his performance.
3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
In this Hrithik Roshan movie, Amitabh Bachchan played a patriarch and SRK was his loyal son, the movie saw Hrithik as the youngest trying to unite the family and Jaya as the mother divided between the ego of men in his life . Interestingly, when Hrithik Roshan signed for the movie Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai had not yet been released, but by the time they started shooting to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hrithik was already a star, since the movie turned out to be a blockbuster.
4. Koi … Thousand Gaya
The film Hrithik Roshan was a story about an alien who lags behind on earth and finds a true friend in Rohan Mehra (Hrithik Roshan). Hrithik portrayed a man whose brain functions as an 11-year-old boy. It was an extremely difficult role to achieve, but Hrithik impressed everyone for his performance..
5. Lakshya
The war drama showed Hrithik's transformation of a young man who had no direction in life to become a disciplined and fearless army officer. Hrithik was incredibly convincing in his role. His work in the film was appreciated by critics as well as the public. He also showed his phenomenal dance skills once again in the film with the song Main Aisa Kyun hoon, choreographed for nothing less than Prabhudeva.
6. Krrish
As the audience in India is used to seeing Hollywood superheroes like Superman, SpidermanIronman, etc., it was difficult for them to accept an Indian superhero. Hrithik assumed this challenge and arrived with Krrish. This film by Hrithik Roshan was a sequel to Koi … Mil Gaya in which Hrithik plays the son of Rohit Mehra, who is born with special powers and uses it to avenge his father's death.
7. Dhoom 2
After acting like a superhero, this Hrithik Roshan movie Dhoom 2 He did play supervillain. Although this time he had no supernatural powers, he played the character of a tech thief who, with the help of his super cool gadgets, was able to make incredible robberies. What really caught people's attention is that Hrithik was seen disguised as a statue, an old man, a queen and even a dwarf in the movie.
8. Jodha Akbar
Hrithik Roshan's film focuses on the romance between Mughal emperor Akbar played by Hrithik Roshan, and Princess Rajput Jodhaa Bai who becomes his wife, played by Aishwarya Rai. The film was written, directed and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. He witnessed many controversies about its content and also faced protests. Hrithik was able to play the character of the Royal Mughal Emperor effortlessly.
9. Guzaarish
He played a renowned magician who became quadriplegic after an accident and is fed up with his bedridden life and asks the court for euthanasia. To enter the skin of his character, he met paraplegic patients and highlighted his manners in his performance. This only shows how much effort you make to do each paper well.
10. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
We saw Hrithik Roshan as a complete workaholic whose life changes when he makes a road trip to Spain with his two best friends. The trip not only changes your mind about what you expect from life, but also begins to enjoy life as it should be. In the end, he marries his love interest Laila (played by Katrina Kaif) whom he met during the trip.
11. Agneepath
Entering the great shoes of Amitabh Bachchan could best be described as an act of extreme bravery. It turns out that Hrithik is not far behind in the intensity department. Actor Hrithik played his role. in the new version of the iconic film and won people's hearts once again.
12. Kaabil
This film by Hrithik Roshan begins with Rohan Bhatnagar (Hrithik) accepting a meeting with Supriya (Yami), a match arranged by a common friend. From the first date, the two are attracted to each other and finally get married. But they cannot live happily ever after since Madhavrao Shellar (Ronit Roy's) brother, Amit (Rohit Roy), rapes Supriya by taking advantage of his visual impairment. Instead of making you feel sorry for Rohan, the creators turn this into a saga of revenge.
13. Super 30
Super 30 it's a movie based on Anand Kumar and his lot of 30 students. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of the renewed mathematician Anand Kumar, so he underwent a complete transformation. And the transformation was not limited to his physical appearance but also to the dialect, the gestures and his body language. Hrithik completely sinks his teeth into the character and offers exceptional performance. Many consider Hrithik's performance in Super 30 as the best of his career.
14. war
War was meant to be an action-packed masala artist and surrenders completely on that front. Starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the film featured some stellar action sequences, killer dialogues and dance numbers that pushed him to become the grossest of the year 2019.