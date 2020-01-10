Hrithik Roshan meets fans on his birthday

The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, celebrates his 46th birthday today. The actor had a dream debut 20 years ago with Kaho Na … Pyaar Hai and has been based on the great start by establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in the industry today. On the occasion of the actor's birthday today, fans flocked to his residence in Mumbai.

Hrithik went out to the balcony of his apartment and thanked his fans for all the love. The star had a radiant smile on her face and the gratitude for her fans was evident. Fans appeared with posters of their favorite Hrithik Roshan movies.

Check out the images below.