Hrithik Roshan dance numbers | filmfare.com

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome actors in b-town. The actor made his debut with the hit movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in the year 2000 and became a sensation overnight. From playing a double role in his first film to burning the dance floor with his murderous movements, Hrithik did everything effortlessly. The superstar has given some brilliant performances over the years, but her successful dance numbers have always been the highlights of her films. The handsome piece manages to enchant everyone with his grace and unbeatable movements, every time he reaches the dance floor. On his birthday today, we list 10 of our favorite dance numbers of the actor over the years.

1. Ek pal ka jeena – Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

2. You are my soniya – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham



3. It's magical – Koi Mil Gaya



4. Bumbro bumbro – Kashmir Mission





5. Main aisa kyun hoon – Lakshya





6. Dhoom again – Dhoom 2





7. Bawre – Luck by chance





8. Fire – Kites



9. Miss – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara





10. Ghungroo – War