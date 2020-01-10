How to watch the live broadcast of the Oscar 2020 nominations

We are only a few days before the announcement of the Oscars 2020 nominees!

So is! On Monday, January 13, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the list of winners for the next awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on February 9. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Y Joaquin Phoenix. But, while we wait to see which actors, as well as writers, directors and films, receive assents, we bring you all the details on how you can see the nominations live!

Check out all the details below to see how to see the grand prize announcement live!

When are the Oscar 2020 nominations announced and at what time do they start?

This year, the 92 Academy Award nominations in the 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation on Monday, January 13.

Start Times: 5:18 a.m. PST / 8: 18 a.m. EST / 1: 18 p.m. GMT / 9: 18 p.m. CST