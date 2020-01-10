How to watch the live broadcast of the Oscar 2020 nominations

We are only a few days before the announcement of the Oscars 2020 nominees!
So is! On Monday, January 13, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the list of winners for the next awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on February 9. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Y Joaquin Phoenix. But, while we wait to see which actors, as well as writers, directors and films, receive assents, we bring you all the details on how you can see the nominations live!
Check out all the details below to see how to see the grand prize announcement live!
When are the Oscar 2020 nominations announced and at what time do they start?
This year, the 92 Academy Award nominations in the 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation on Monday, January 13.
Start Times: 5:18 a.m. PST / 8: 18 a.m. EST / 1: 18 p.m. GMT / 9: 18 p.m. CST
How can you see the Oscar nomination ceremony 2020?
The announcement of the nominations will be transmitted through the global live broadcast on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy's digital platforms: Twitter, YouTube, Facebook. Also, be sure to follow E! News in Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to get updated information about the Oscars.
Who will present the Oscar 2020 nominations?
Issa Rae Y John cho are to set announce Oscar nominations 2020 on Monday.
Who are the favorites for the Oscar 2020?
After seeing the 2020 golden balloonsIt seems that Brad Pitt is the favorite to win the Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon a time. The film is also receiving rumors, which could mean that a Best Film nomination is in its future. Renee Zellweger he also receives many compliments for his work in Judy, while saying that Joaquin Phoenix is competing for his role in jester.
We'll have to wait and see who gets a nomination for the 2020 Oscars when the ads run this Monday, January 13!
The Oscars 2020 will air on February 9 on ABC. Be sure to look at E! News before the awards show to see all the stars reach the red carpet!
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!
