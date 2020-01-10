How to survive cancer helps me cope with the climate crisis | Cancer

%MINIFYHTMLf62315f2a08ab9c247ea21baf02174f89% %MINIFYHTMLf62315f2a08ab9c247ea21baf02174f810%

As forest fires crossed my property and the national park behind it, I wake up most mornings with a sharp stone lodged in my throat. Before being fully aware, my pain is amorphous, difficult to pinpoint. Then I hear my dear bees in the native banksias under my window, their low hum in the few flowers that have survived.

King parrots, kookaburras and parrots have returned to the burned trees after the fires. Crowds of kangaroos have grazed again in my garden at dusk. They bring their joeys, standing near their mothers, breastfeeding for hours under my gaze. Tender and green shoots sprout at my feet. The twisted and blackened trunks of the trees suddenly give way to fresh green leaves so intense that they hurt my eyes.

This resurgence of life, this regeneration of earth, leaves and flowers, is reflected in me. I have also gone through the flames. I have also survived.

%MINIFYHTMLf62315f2a08ab9c247ea21baf02174f811% %MINIFYHTMLf62315f2a08ab9c247ea21baf02174f812%

My older sister died of cancer, one year a month after I was diagnosed with the same disease. We were born on the same day eight years apart and share many parallels: early marriages, a chronic disease, metastatic melanoma that would eventually kill her.

My survival and death taught me to go through the fire and leave the other side. They give me an idea of ​​fear, anguish, pain and anger.

You see, my personal history is intertwined with this land that I love, this fragile ecosystem that Europeans should never have colonized. It is woven with anguish and despair, dry reeds and grass, some charred, others green and intertwined with my own guilt and complicity. This is what we have all done to Australia. This is what we have done to my little piece of paradise, my biosphere, the entire planet.

& # 39; This resurgence of life, this regeneration of the soil, leaves and flowers, is reflected in me. I have also gone through the flames. I have also survived, "says the writer (Photo courtesy of Katerina Cosgrove)

The fires that swept Australia began in the coastal interior of Queensland where I live. It was the driest spring in living memory. The neighbors who have lived here for 40 years tell me that the ferocity of our fire was unprecedented. In November, the national park behind our house began to burn. When we evacuated, spotlights appeared on our lawn, fueled by burning coals. A roar of the freight train, chasing us, pushing reddish black smoke into our lungs and eyes.

We expected to completely lose our beautiful off-grid home on two hectares (five acres), but it was saved by the efforts of volunteer firefighters for three harrowing days and nights. When we returned, the lush paper bricks and eucalyptus that line our driveway, our herb and citrus garden, our fences and rainwater tanks, our clothesline, were seared, scorched, dead. Devastation. Our compost containers were piles of melted plastic.

But this is not what saddens me the most. More than 500 million animals have been affected: Koalas, kangaroos, pythons, bats and the large number of insects and birds in my backyard among them. We are in a climatic catastrophe, with 6.3 million hectares (15.6 million acres) already burned. Our biodiversity, our world-famous and symbolic flora and fauna, even our humid forests, are burning. Australia will continue to suffer, year after year, if our supposed leaders do nothing to mitigate the effects of this climate crisis.

Katerina's property as forest fires almost envelops her home (Photo courtesy of Katerina Cosgrove)

My diagnosis of cancer has given me a useful metaphor here. It has allowed me to live, perhaps not comfortably, with this powerful mixture of fear and freedom, and move, though awkwardly, towards a lightness that counteracts the darkness. It has helped me immerse myself in the science of climate and not shy away from collapse predictions in the worst case. It has given me the strength and context to face the fires and the reality of the climatic catastrophe in mine and my son's life.

Through my personal survival, I have understood how to enjoy the small details, often overlooked, of everyday life, be grateful, practice patience and stillness, and accept the cyclical inevitability of loss and death, not only for me and for the People I love, but for all plants and creatures and for the whole natural world.

The stages of a cancer diagnosis are remarkably similar to the stages of accepting the impacts, both personal and global, of climate change.

First, there is the shock and the resulting numbness. Then there is the busy "coping mode,quot; frantically productive. In the case of cancer, visits to the doctor, dietary changes, increased energy, sleep disorders. In the case of the climate crisis; plant trees, grow food, harvest precious water, try to be self-sufficient, educate yourself.

Then comes the overwhelming, denial and self-protection ("there is nothing I can do, the problem is too big, I give up,quot;) and, finally, a deep sadness and collapse; lose confidence in your body and in yourself. Losing confidence in the planet's ability to nourish and heal. A sick body, a sick biome.

Katerina while receiving cancer treatment, with her daughter (Photo courtesy of Katerina Cosgrove)

Eventually, slowly, for months and years, we can go to the other side towards a silent integration, moments of happiness, even peace.

Fires have the ability to transform me in the same way my cancer did. They have the power to transform us all. Literally Rotation A new sheet. See the old leaves, our old ideas, our outdated notions, our prejudices, stubbornness and denial, our refusal to see the error of our ways, our contempt for the truth, the blister and the sizzle and the reduction to ashes. To witness his metamorphosis.

These fires can act as a wake-up call for Australians and the world; they can temper and purify us in their intensity, or they will destroy us.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.