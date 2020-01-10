How long has Joel Embiid been? Injury chronology, return date, latest updates on 76ers star

The 76ers will have to face the beasts of the Eastern Conference without their All-Star center for a prolonged period.

Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand. The absence of Embiid will put pressure on Ben Simmons, Al Horford and the rest of the Sixers as they fight with the Bucks, Heat, Celtics and Raptors for positioning in the playoffs.

"You have to recalibrate a bit and find a way to get excited to train the team we have." Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said on January 9 before a victory against Boston. "Suddenly, we are different. We are just different. I see this as an opportunity. No one is crying. This is not a moment & # 39; woe to me & # 39 ;, not for me, not at all. And not for my players

"We will take what we have, and what we have, I love it. We are simply different from what we used to be."

What's next for the 76ers star? Here is everything we know about Embiid's injury and the latest news about when he can return to court.

How long will Joel Embiid be out?

Embiid underwent surgery on January 10 to repair a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and will be reevaluated in one or two weeks, according to the Sixers. However, it may take more than a month to fully recover based on the typical timeline for this type of injury.

"In a professional athlete, four to eight weeks would be somewhere, the range in which he would start looking for him on the court, he would say is a guess," hand surgeon Dr. Eric Strauss told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But I think the surgeon at that time will be able to say better after fixing it, how long it will last."

Timeline of Joel Embiid injuries

During a game on January 6 against the Thunder, Embiid suffered an unpleasant dislocation of his left ring finger, but was able to return and finish with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Later, Embiid revealed that he had suffered a ligament tear in that finger and that he would talk to doctors about his next step.

(WARNING: this video of the injury is not pleasant).

Embiid finally decided to undergo surgery after consulting with hand specialists. It is not clear how long it will be out of play.

Before the injury, the 25-year-old averaged 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

