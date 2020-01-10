How Jayme Closs is doing 1 year after his incredible escape

Barron County Sheriff's Department
It has been a year since Jayme Closs ran for it.
The teenager from Wisconsin made national news on January 10, 2019, when she managed after three months in captivity to escape the kidnapper who had killed her parents, James Y Denise Closs, part of a chilling plot to kidnap Jayme after he fell in love with her after a casual sighting of her on the street.
Now at 14, after having celebrated a birthday in July, Closs is working hard to be a normal child with the help of family and devout friends who have gathered around him, hoping to make her feel safe again after of such a terrifying test.
Jake Thomas Patterson was sentenced in May to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.
"He stole my parents. He stole almost everything he loved from me," Closs said in a letter read absent in Patterson's sentence by his lawyer, Christopher Gramstrup. "For 88 days he tried to rob me and it didn't matter who he hurt or who he killed to do that. He should stay locked up forever."
"He can't take my freedom. He thought he could be my owner, but he was wrong. He was smarter. I watched his routine and regained my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he won't. He could never take my courage away. He thought he could control me but he couldn't. I feel that what he did was what a coward would do. I was brave. It wasn't. "
Her maternal aunt Jennifer Smith was named Jayme's legal guardian and the teenager and her dog, girl, have been living with Smith and her husband since then. Last May, they headed to Madison, Wisconsin, where state lawmakers honored Closs as a hero in the state capitol.
"His strength, his resolve and his bravery are more than incredible," said Rep. Romaine Quinn, whose district includes Closs's hometown, Barron, at the ceremony, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "You really are an inspiration and a bright light in a moment of sadness. No matter how serious your situation is, no matter how dark your day is and no matter how impossible your circumstances may seem, there is always hope."
Jayme did not speak, but smiled when he accepted a plaque from the state assemblyman and took pictures.
Closs's escape challenged the bleak statistics associated with the abductions of unfamiliar children, in the sense that the first 24 hours are critical when the kidnapper is considered a predator, and then the chances of a safe return plummet.
And since she appeared in relatively good condition after fleeing the remote cabin where Patterson had been keeping her, waiting until he left and suspected she had been gone for a while, people close to her have given Jayme 100 percent. percent of the credit for being so smart and so brave.
"Jayme is a complete rude," said Jodie Arnold, cousin sister of Denise Closs. Persons after Jayme met with the family. "As far as I'm concerned, she was saved."
Arnold continued: "I was very afraid that if they kept her captive it would be very difficult for her to leave because you are afraid, and you have what, an opportunity to do something like that. So she has that kind of will to live an experience like this. I have to think that there will be a way for her to have a satisfying life with her family and herself in the future. "
After leaving, where he was about 20 degrees, Jayme, dressed in a sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of tennis shoes that belonged to his captor, approached a woman, Jeanne Nutter, who was walking her dog and He told her who she was. They knocked on the nearest door, and the couple inside, Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, who knew Jeanne, let them in and Peter called 911. He later told the Associated Press that he believed Jayme herself deserved the $ 50,000 prize. that was offered because "she got out,quot;.
"It's such an overwhelming, surprising and happy ending to such a horrible start," Lynn Closs, another aunt, told CBS News & # 39; Gayle king after Jayme came home.
"I'm still a little in shock," said Lindsey Smith, the daughter of Jennifer Smith and cousin of Jayme. "I just want to go there, every day, to my mother's house and see Jayme. It's amazing to see her at home … My mother, her heart has broken since Jayme left. & # 39; Now & # 39 , I said, I said: "I recover my mother. You're happy again. "It's the best I've seen."
According to a transcript of the interview that was part of a cache of documents made public last month, Patterson told investigators that at one time he had allowed Jayme to write a letter to his aunt "to at least tell his family that I was fine and that I was alive. " "The letter never reached Jayme's aunt.
While their meeting was undoubtedly cheerful, the question remained how Jayme could cope with his terrible experience.
"Right now, the first step is to surround her with love, making sure she is safe, feeling safe," Suzi Allard, another aunt, told King a year ago. "She's doing pretty well. I spent the afternoon there yesterday. We had her smiling, laughing, checking things in her room."
As for Jayme, "when you're ready to talk, you will," said Allard. The family, of course, was curious about everything that had happened during those terrible 88 days, but they said experts had advised them to just let Jayme tell his story when he was ready, at his own pace.
In October, he spoke publicly for the first time since his moving statement was read in court, and he told ABC News in a statement that he felt "stronger every day."
"I really want to thank everyone for all the kindness and concern that people across the country have shown me," said the teenager. "I am very happy to be home and return to the activities I enjoy. I love going out with all my friends and I feel stronger every day!"
"Jayme continues to work very hard on his emotional well-being," his aunt Jennifer Smith and lawyer Chris Gramstrup said in an additional statement. "She is moving forward and bravely claiming her life."
"She has also been able to spend a lot of time with her friends, just hang out and be a typical teenager," they also said. "Jayme's incredible spirit and strength continue to inspire everyone around him."
Also in October, Gramstrup joined Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald at a press conference, where they took a moment to pay tribute to Jayme, Denise and James's late parents.
Jayme's father "was extremely strong," Gramstrup said. "She was an athlete. She had great strength. Her mother, Denise, had … a great deal of love, affection and kindness for all those around her. Jayme has both qualities she got from her parents. She has the strength and she she has her heart. It is her strength and her heart that has helped her and will continue to do so. "
Gramstrup shared that Jayme had had an "extremely busy summer, a good summer," taking day trips and doing many walks with family and friends. "She has been very busy," said the lawyer. "She has a big family and had many weddings and birthdays that she enjoyed celebrating with the family, including a big celebration for her birthday." The teenager was "very sociable,quot; and supposed that "the most pleasant moment Jayme has had is to return to the routine and really enjoy and spend time with her friends."
Fitzgerald added: "I want to take this time to remind James and Denise Closs that they gave their lives protecting their daughter. I also want Jayme to know that we are all with her in whatever she needs in the future."
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, who prosecuted Patterson, thanked the residents of the county, who "were incredible in the support they provided. From the food they served to hundreds of law enforcement officers every day, to Jayme's search here in Barron County. "
He gave Fitzgerald credit for keeping the case in the headlines and on television, "constantly talking about the hope we had for Jayme's safe return. In the end, it was generally due to that work he did on January 10, 2019 ". when Jayme escaped bravely, the person who saw her for the first time recognized her immediately. "
Sitting with Fox 9 News from KMSP-TV a few days ago, Sheriff Fitzgerald reiterated that they never lost hope of finding Jayme alive.
"That was the message we sent to the media and people, and the community responded with that. And there is no reason to lose hope and there are many missing children in the world, and I know Jayme and his family do not want the story it's about her, they want it to be about other missing children, and never lose hope of whatever that story is, or whatever you're missing, and that was the best part of this case. "
His aunt had just turned years, Fitzgerald said, and saw photos of the celebration with "smiles on everyone's face. And for 88 days I couldn't see those smiles, so if I have a small smile on my face when I see them, it's Very special to see a smile on Jayme's face, see a smile on the family's face, because they went through a lot.
"She is very well, just as it should be expected and can be expected," added the sheriff, "and is simply involved in school and doing what every 14-year-old should do, and that is just being a girl." "