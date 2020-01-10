How Jayme Closs is doing 1 year after his incredible escape

Closs's escape challenged the bleak statistics associated with the abductions of unfamiliar children, in the sense that the first 24 hours are critical when the kidnapper is considered a predator, and then the chances of a safe return plummet.

And since she appeared in relatively good condition after fleeing the remote cabin where Patterson had been keeping her, waiting until he left and suspected she had been gone for a while, people close to her have given Jayme 100 percent. percent of the credit for being so smart and so brave.

"Jayme is a complete rude," said Jodie Arnold, cousin sister of Denise Closs. Persons after Jayme met with the family. "As far as I'm concerned, she was saved."

Arnold continued: "I was very afraid that if they kept her captive it would be very difficult for her to leave because you are afraid, and you have what, an opportunity to do something like that. So she has that kind of will to live an experience like this. I have to think that there will be a way for her to have a satisfying life with her family and herself in the future. "