Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: defensive rise gives Andy Reid full team | NFL news





Security chief Tyrann Mathieu spent the 2018 season with the Houston Texans

"I can't say enough about the growth of our defense," admitted Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in December.

The Chiefs came out of the defeat of the AFC Championship game last year against the New England Patriots knowing they needed to improve their defense.

He didn't have to be perfect nor did he need to become one of the most powerful in the NFL. It just had to be effective and disruptive enough to support Patrick Mahomes' ingenuity for the postseason.

Live nfl Live

Fast forward to the divisional weekend and the AFC West champions will feel they have a unit that performs at the level required by a Super Bowl contender.

A drastic transformation over the course of the season has now given Reid perhaps the most complete team in his Chiefs mandate, as he seeks to improve his 2-5 record in the playoffs with the organization.

What has happened since the last meeting of Texans?

5:07 See the highlights of the Chiefs' loss to the Texans in Week Six See the highlights of the Chiefs' loss to the Texans in Week Six

The simple answer? The bosses have learned. A lot.

A suspicious defense was out of reach in Week Six when the Chiefs were defeated 31-24 by the Houston Texans in a game where they not only gave up 280 air yards, but also 192 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns on the ground.

A choppy adjustment to the scheme of the new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo continued, with the Chiefs allowing at least 180 yards on the ground in four of their first six games, as well as 129 against the Oakland Raiders in Week Two.

New era in New England? With the departure of the coaches, the first postseason exit since 2010 and doubts about the future of Tom Brady, we wonder what is next for the New England Patriots.

In the same period they also allowed 1,466 receiving yards and 144 total points in the middle of an important learning curve for many of the players.

That loss to the Texans would be a turning point as the Chiefs restricted two of their next three opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground, the Green Bay Packers being the exception with only 118 in a game when Aaron Rodgers was fired five times. .

1:39 See the highlights of the exciting overtime defeat of the Chiefs against the Patriots in the playoffs last season See the highlights of the exciting overtime defeat of the Chiefs against the Patriots in the playoffs last season

From week 10 to week 17, the Chiefs allowed the fourth lowest completion percentage in the league with 57.36 percent and the fourth lowest number of yards per attempt.

They were also tied first for the least amount of touchdowns allowed with seven in that stretch, in addition to leading the league with 10 interceptions along with five other teams.

In addition to keeping three of their last seven opponents less than 100 yards on the ground, they also conceded less than 20 points in total in five of their last six games, including three less than 10 yards.

Panthers appoint Rhule as head coach Carolina Panthers has announced that Matt Rhule agreed to become his new head coach in an agreement that is reportedly worth up to $ 70 million.

Speaking to ESPN at the end of December, Spagnuolo said: "We talk a lot about trust. We start talking about & # 39; Relying on our path to improvement & # 39 ;, which is the way we put it, the way that the coaches gave it to the boys. "

"To the boys' credit, they accepted it."

Honey Badger steps forward

Tyrann Mathieu finished the season with 75 tackles, two catches, 12 pass defenses and four interceptions.

Mathieu has been as influential as the Chiefs could have wished after their arrival at free agency in a three-year, $ 42 million contract.

The safety of former Texans has been affirmed as a leader of Spagnuolo, backed by its increased production during the second half of the regular season.

Pick Six: Wild Card Weekend Neil Reynolds chooses six stories from the Wild Card weekend, including Derrick Henry's monster day and the heroic Kirk Cousins.

He recorded 33 tackles, one capture, three interceptions and seven pass defenses in his last six games as a driving force behind the defensive resurgence of the Chiefs.

Such has been its impact that the Chiefs have been able to build on their conventional security role by aligning it in the slot at times, as well as in the linebacker, taking advantage of their instinctive and forceful approach in high school.

"He is the glue," said Spagnuolo.

Frank Clark was traded to the Chiefs for the Seattle Seahawks in April 2019 before signing a five-year contract worth $ 105.5 million

Clark has improved similarly as the season progresses, with the defensive end accumulating seven catches in his last eight games, making only one in his first eight games.

In front of him, Chris Jones has collected six catches in his last seven after only three in his first six games.

Meanwhile, claiming Terrell Suggs, 37, who waives exemptions has given the Chiefs another valuable presence of veterans in the locker room, in addition to cushioning the blow of losing Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah for an injury.

Your next challenge

Deshaun Watson finished the regular season 333 of 495 passes for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns, along with 413 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.

The Six Week loss to the Texans saw Watson finish with 30 of 42 for 280 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while runner Carlos Hyde had 116 yards and a touchdown of his 26 carries.

In order for the Buffalo Bills to gain a 16-0 lead, Watson is fired seven times in his showdown with the Wild Card and still can't get to the head and underlined everything he needs to know about the Texans quarterback.

Houston was trained, misplaced and maneuvered during much of the competition last week, before being rescued by some magic in the second half and overtime of the 24-year-old.

0:52 Watch Watson escape an almost certain sack in overtime to set a winning 28-yard field goal against the Bills Watch Watson escape an almost certain sack in overtime to set a winning 28-yard field goal against the Bills

It will test all aspects of the Chiefs' defense, whether it be the ability to keep the tackles or the concentration and awareness of the secondary to follow the backup paths of Houston receivers seeking to open when Watson is forced to fight.

The Chiefs failed to fire Watson early in the regular season, but no doubt there will be confidence that his improvement is capable of violating what is still an offensive line of Texans unconvincing.

1:49 Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs continue in Sky Sports this weekend Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs continue in Sky Sports this weekend

Having struggled to stop him earlier this season, frustrating the hustle and bustle among Hyde will be another main focus.

As he will do with DeAndre Hopkins as Watson's number 1 goal, he tries to take advantage of his six catches for 90 yards against the Bills, who had been excellent for keeping him out of the game in the first half.

Texans have a good amount of offensive weapons, particularly if Will Fuller can get in shape, but the work for the Chiefs' defense begins with stopping Watson.

Watch every game of the Divisional Round in Sky Sports Action (407) while the playoff coverage starts on Saturday at 9pm with the Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco 49ers; Sunday's action begins with the Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs live from 7:30 p.m.