Here is how much Chhapaak is expected to win the first day at the box office

Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated movie Chhapaak It has finally reached the screens today. Directed by Raazi and Talvar, Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the true story of Delhi. Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor. Laxmi faced an acid attack 15 years ago by a stalker, after which he showed great courage and formed the Stop Acid Sale campaign. He even received the International Women of Courage award in 2014 for his efforts.

The appearance of Deepika Padukone in JNU protests Many people have spoken in Delhi, but only time will tell whether or not it affects the movie's box office collections. According to commercial analysts, Chhapaak is expected to win between Rs. 5-8 crore on its opening day.

Interestingly, Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the main ministers of the respective states confirming the same thing on social media today.