Harvey Weinstein's lawyer clashes with the trial judge about the jury selection process

%MINIFYHTML972f5e0fd62a2a25f5e7ea3714411f1e9% %MINIFYHTML972f5e0fd62a2a25f5e7ea3714411f1e10%

WENN / Derrick Salters

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke denies the defense team's request to celebrate the next stage of the selection process in private one day after rejecting the call for recusal.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein was denied another judicial motion after the judge who oversaw his trial for rape and sexual assault in New York refused to continue the selection of the jury in secret.

The dishonored producer's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, confronted the Manhattan Supreme Court judge, James Burke, on Friday (January 10), at the request of the defense team to carry out the next stage of the selection process. behind closed doors.

"After concluding this type of reduction of the jury group, we believe that it is in the best interest of both parties to do what has been done in other high profile cases: individual selection of kidnapped jurors," Aidala explained.

%MINIFYHTML972f5e0fd62a2a25f5e7ea3714411f1e11% %MINIFYHTML972f5e0fd62a2a25f5e7ea3714411f1e12%

He argued that the potential jurors, who had completed questionnaires about the case, needed to be able to speak freely when the lawyers asked them about their answers, but insisted that that would not happen if the hearings are open to international media.

"We are asking citizens to be as honest and direct as possible to carry out the selection of the jury in private," said Aidala.

However, the judge hastened to reject the claim, which prosecutors also opposed.

"Denied!" Burke declared, adding: "That is against the law."

The second phase of the selection of the jury, which began on Tuesday (January 7), will take place from January 16, with between 30 and 40 people from the approved group of 108 on Friday to move on to the next stage.

It was the last setback for the Weinstein legal team, after Aidala tried and failed to delay the trial to allow a "cooling period" following the new charges of sexual crimes filed against the mogul of the fallen movie in Los Angeles Monday.

His call for Judge Burke to withdraw from the case amid accusations of bias was also closed on Thursday.

Friday's proceedings were carried out when about 60 women, dressed in black, organized a protest against Weinstein out of court, shouting: "It is not my fault, nor where I was, nor how I dressed. And the rapist was you! "

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and sexual assault in New York, where he is accused of performing a forced sexual act against a woman in 2006 and attacking a second in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Opening statements at the trial, which could present stars as Charlize Theron Y Salma Hayek as witnesses, they must begin on January 22.

If convicted, Weinstein could be ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars.