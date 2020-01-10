Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein requests new judge on trial for inappropriate sexual behavior

Harvey Weinstein is not happy with the judge who presided over his trial, and on Wednesday, his defense attorney Arthur Aidala presented a letter to Judge James Burke, requesting his challenge to the case.

"We wrote to seek the challenge of the honorable Member," said the letter according to Variety.

Aidala then argued that Burke's reprimand on Tuesday for the use of the cell phone in the Weinstein courtroom had shown such a severe "mood towards the Respondent,quot; that he questioned his impartiality. Weinstein's lawyers asked Burke to give up the trial.

