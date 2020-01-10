Harvey Weinstein requests new judge on trial for inappropriate sexual behavior

Harvey Weinstein is not happy with the judge who presided over his trial, and on Wednesday, his defense attorney Arthur Aidala presented a letter to Judge James Burke, requesting his challenge to the case.

"We wrote to seek the challenge of the honorable Member," said the letter according to Variety.

Aidala then argued that Burke's reprimand on Tuesday for the use of the cell phone in the Weinstein courtroom had shown such a severe "mood towards the Respondent,quot; that he questioned his impartiality. Weinstein's lawyers asked Burke to give up the trial.

But Burke was not touched by the letter and rejected it.

"There is nothing harmful or inflammatory [about] scolding a defendant," Burke said in a rebuttal that reportedly lasted 15 minutes. "If the use of strong or even hyperbolic language is successful after the severe warnings have failed, then the court has achieved its objectives."

"His client did not comply, defied and challenged court officials when asked to keep his phones,quot; on at least three occasions, Burke said.

Weinstein is currently on trial in New York, but last week, Los Angeles filed four more charges against the embarrassed Hollywood executive, so he will probably go to trial after that.