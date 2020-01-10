Harry Styles warms hearts with the revelation he offered to see the stranger's dog

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

A tweet from Reuters journalist Rory Carroll went viral after sharing his 2018 interaction with the One Direction member when he needed to pick up his food order to take away at a restaurant.

Harry Styles He offered to watch a stranger's dog outside a restaurant so that the man could pick up his order.

Rory Carroll, who works as a sports correspondent for the Reuters news agency, talked about the incident in a recent Twitter thread, asking people to share their "most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction."

When detailing the incident that occurred in January 2018, he wrote: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my takeout order, but I couldn't get in because I was with my puppy."

"Harry Styles saw my situation, touched my shoulder and said I could see Oscar as I entered."

Clearly still overwhelmed by the generosity of the "Lights Up" star, he added, "What a guy."

The 25-year-old is known for taking the time to greet fans, and tourist Lexi Larson recently told People Only one direction star and british singer Adele He spent about 15 minutes talking with her and a friend after meeting the couple on vacation in the Caribbean island of Anguilla.