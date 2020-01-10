Harry Styles Seeing a stranger's dog is what makes it beautiful

Add this to the endless list of reasons we adore Harry Styles

Earlier this week, a now viral viral Twitter thread asked users for their most interesting or uncomfortable celebrity encounters. While one person mentioned a hug since Zoë Kravitz and another praised about a selfie with Jason Derulo, was a sports correspondent for Reuters Rory Carroll and his touching experience with the singer of "Watermelon Sugar,quot; who really stood out from the crowd.

"I was in a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my takeout order, but I couldn't get in because I was with my puppy," Carroll wrote. "Harry Styles saw my situation, touched my shoulder and said he would see Oscar as I entered. What kind."

And the Internet could not agree more. He asked for more details: who, what, when, where, why, what everything—Carrol followed, writing "January 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village."

