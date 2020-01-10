Harry Styles Seeing a stranger's dog is what makes it beautiful

Add this to the endless list of reasons we adore Harry Styles
Earlier this week, a now viral viral Twitter thread asked users for their most interesting or uncomfortable celebrity encounters. While one person mentioned a hug since Zoë Kravitz and another praised about a selfie with Jason Derulo, was a sports correspondent for Reuters Rory Carroll and his touching experience with the singer of "Watermelon Sugar,quot; who really stood out from the crowd.
"I was in a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my takeout order, but I couldn't get in because I was with my puppy," Carroll wrote. "Harry Styles saw my situation, touched my shoulder and said he would see Oscar as I entered. What kind."
And the Internet could not agree more. He asked for more details: who, what, when, where, why, what everything—Carrol followed, writing "January 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village."
Although originally skeptical of leaving his dog with a stranger, Carroll is not one to reject this superstar. "I was prepared to say no when I first heard this English accent that asked me if I needed help," he later reminded Buzzfeed "When I saw that it was Harry Styles, I agreed, since he seems like a decent and reliable guy … Harry was great, he never looked at his phone and concentrated on Oscar. "
Surprised as the rest of us would have been, I needed proof that this was real life. "I realized that nobody would believe me if I didn't have a photo, so I timidly asked for one and he was willing, which was great," Carroll added. "We shook hands, Harry entered the restaurant and that was it."
So there you have it: additional proof that Harry Styles is as pure as you imagined.
