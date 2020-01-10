Harry Styles reveals that "Exercising in One Direction,quot; songs is his biggest guilty pleasure!

While in Ellen, Harry Styles revealed something that many people can identify with! The singer participated in a new segment of "Burning Questions,quot; during which he was asked to answer a series of quick questions, as the title suggests!

During this segment, Harry revealed, among many other things, that he has a very interesting guilty pleasure!

It turns out that even though he and the other members of One Direction have moved out of the boy band and are now doing their own solo work, Harry likes to listen to his old songs while he exercises!

First, he was asked what his favorite parts of the body of the opposite sex are and Harry, forever the gentleman, replied: "Eyes, smile, character."

The personal questions continued, a very interesting one also about his first kiss!

Harry revealed that he kissed someone for the first time when he was 12 years old.

For his first crush, he didn't hesitate to name Jennifer Aniston!

When it comes to dating, the singer said he is single right now.

Finally, perhaps his most interesting answer was the question about his greatest guilty pleasure!

"Working on One Direction," he replied smiling as the crowd made sure to cheer.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has been challenging gender-specific fashion by launching his new music or appearing at different events on the red carpet, that's why people have been wondering if he has anything with his sexuality.

Therefore, last month he talked with The Guardian about it, saying: términos In terms of how I want to dress and what will be the sleeve of my album, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators with whom I want to work. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or straight or bisexual, but because I think it looks great. And more than that, I don't know, I just think sexuality is a fun thing. I can't say I thought more than that. "



