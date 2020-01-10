Harry Styles guilty pleasure is guaranteed to delight One Direction F

Harry Styles They only stole our hearts once again.

On Friday, the singer of "Lights Up,quot; played a round of "Burning Questions,quot; in The Ellen DeGeneres show, where he revealed something that Only one direction Fans will love it. Sitting with Ellen DeGeneres for In the rapid fire game, the day host asked Harry to share his guilty pleasures.

Perplexed for a second, the former boybander finally thought of an answer: "Working on One Direction."

To our dismay, Harry did not specify which Song 1D who loves to sweat, but hearing him mutter, the band's name was still coming true on its own.

Ellen's "Burning Questions,quot; are always super revealing, but this one definitely took a spicy twist to the "Fine Line,quot; singer, especially when it came time to list her three favorite parts of a woman's body. Taking a moment to elaborate his answer, Harry said: "Eyes, smile … and character."