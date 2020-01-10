Harry Styles guilty pleasure is guaranteed to delight One Direction F

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Harry Styles They only stole our hearts once again.
On Friday, the singer of "Lights Up,quot; played a round of "Burning Questions,quot; in The Ellen DeGeneres show, where he revealed something that Only one direction Fans will love it. Sitting with Ellen DeGeneres for In the rapid fire game, the day host asked Harry to share his guilty pleasures.
Perplexed for a second, the former boybander finally thought of an answer: "Working on One Direction."
To our dismay, Harry did not specify which Song 1D who loves to sweat, but hearing him mutter, the band's name was still coming true on its own.
Ellen's "Burning Questions,quot; are always super revealing, but this one definitely took a spicy twist to the "Fine Line,quot; singer, especially when it came time to list her three favorite parts of a woman's body. Taking a moment to elaborate his answer, Harry said: "Eyes, smile … and character."
He was then asked to confess a lie he said recently, to which he joked: "Play this game."
Keeping things intimate, the Ellen's game of games The host asked the One Direction student if he preferred boxers to writings and how old he was when he had his first kiss. Then, she asked him to define the state of their relationship, which he says is currently single.
But then Harry took a sad turn when asked to name his greatest fear. "Dying," he replied. "That was dark." Fortunately, the mood rose quickly when Ellen pressed Harry on who his first celebrity crush was. "Jennifer Aniston," he answered.
"Burning Questions,quot; was not the only game played by the duo. Before being interviewed by the Ellen's best gift night host, Ellen and Harry did an epic mischief behind the scenes.
To the joke of the hidden camera headset, Ellen ordered a pizza to Harry's dressing room and made the "Adore You,quot; singer do scandalous things like crying over pizza and putting several pieces in his mouth.
But, our favorite part was when Ellen told Harry to share a fun fact with the unsuspecting delivery man. "Oh, listen to this, brother," he said. "The other day, I heard the most interesting fact about cheese." After an awkward silence, the host made him say that he had forgotten.
Watch Harry navigate through the burning questions of Ellen in the fun video above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.