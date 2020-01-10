Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United vs Norwich, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdca6b85ad7b52e9f40ecba7e5bb53a989% %MINIFYHTMLdca6b85ad7b52e9f40ecba7e5bb53a9810%









Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could return from an injury to play against Norwich, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Doubt about injuries Harry Maguire has the possibility of returning for Manchester United against Norwich on Saturday, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire played with a hip problem during the 0-0 draw last Saturday at Wolves in the FA Cup and the injury kept him out of defeat at home 3-1 on Tuesday against his Manchester City rivals in the Carabao Cup.

Reports suggested that the central England could face a long period on the sidelines, but Solskjaer says it was just a "minor thing."

"He has a chance for tomorrow. I don't know where the reports come from, you may have gotten confused with Harry Kane," Solskjaer said.

"You will go through training today and see how it is for tomorrow."

"It is not a surprise. He is a warrior and wants to play and if there is a minor problem he will play."

"That's what we did against the Wolves. In the meantime I felt some discomfort, but he insisted he was going to be fine. He was close to playing against City, but he wasn't fit enough."

