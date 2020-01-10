Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United vs Norwich, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Solskjaer reportedly went to see Lisbon Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes: "We go and watch games all the time, but where I've been and when I've been somewhere is irrelevant."

















Harry Maguire could return on Saturday, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire has a chance of returning from a Manchester United injury against Norwich on Saturday, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire played with a hip problem during the 0-0 draw last Saturday at Wolves in the FA Cup and the injury kept him out of defeat at home 3-1 on Tuesday against his Manchester City rivals in the Carabao Cup.

Reports suggested that the central England could face a long period on the sidelines, but Solskjaer says it was just a "minor thing."

"He has a chance for tomorrow. I don't know where the reports come from, you may have gotten confused with Harry Kane," Solskjaer said.

"You will go through training today and see how it is for tomorrow."

"It is not a surprise. He is a warrior and wants to play and if there is a minor problem he will play."

Jesse Lingard will miss Saturday's game

"That's what we did against the Wolves. In the meantime I felt some discomfort, but he insisted he was going to be fine. He was close to playing against City, but he wasn't fit enough."

Jesse Lingard will not be available to face Norwich, as he is struggling with an illness and Solskjaer says "other than that there are no more injuries. We are recovering the players."

Ole in Fernandes: we watch games all the time

Reports in Portugal have claimed that Solskjaer and his assistant manager, Mike Phelan, went to see Sporting Lisboa midfielder Bruno Fernandes in action against Porto on Sunday.

Solskjaer has said that United is looking for transfer options in the midfield, after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

When asked about the report, Solskjaer said: "We return to speculation. We go and see games all the time, but where I have been and when I have been somewhere is irrelevant.

"That is another player who is in a different club and I can't speak."

Ole on Young: we need players

Ashley Young's deal at United runs out in the summer

United captain Ashley Young rejected an offer from the club to extend his contract for another year in the interest of Inter Milan.

When asked about Young, whose agreement expires at the end of the season, Solskjaer said: "He's one of our players, he's our captain. There's a lot of speculation, we have to handle that. We're getting used to that in this club."

"Ashley has been very professional and focused, so I don't think that will change."

When asked if Young would leave now or in the summer, he said: "That is an argument that Ashley and I will have if something comes up.

"For us, we don't have many players fit and ready, so we need the ones we have."

"Ashley has been very good for this club. He has been a very good captain this season. Let's see where we are in June and we can also see where we are in February."