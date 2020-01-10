Hannah Brown now has a country song about her Thanks to Jake Owen

Hannah brown has been The Bachelorette, won Dancing with the stars… and now inspired a country song?

Jake Owen debuted his song "Alabama Hannah,quot; through a live Twitter video on Thursday.

"On Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn television on and everything you heard about the new Single It was & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39 ;. It was just & # 39; Alabama Hannah. Alabama Hannah Everywhere! She just won't leave, "Owen said.

%MINIFYHTML83ea856f8f649448caa6164e704fd76711% %MINIFYHTML83ea856f8f649448caa6164e704fd76712%

The 38-year-old musician revealed that he met the star of season 15. As Bachelor Nation will remember, the singer performed his hit "Made For You,quot; during his individual appointment with second place. Tyler cameron.

"She is a great girl," Owen continued. "This is not even an excavation in true Alabama Hannah."

But while watching the premiere of the Monday night season of The Bachelor, he "began to feel something for this Peter (Weber) boy "and was inspired to write a country song.

"If you have given someone multiple opportunities to take you as a lover, and they not only said, & # 39; No, you are not my thing & # 39 ;, but they also continued with their life, invite other people to leave, as if things won't work. Like, you know, this has nothing to do with real Bachelorette, "he explained. "This is just everyday life."