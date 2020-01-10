Hannah Brown now has a country song about her Thanks to Jake Owen

Hannah brown has been The Bachelorette, won Dancing with the stars… and now inspired a country song?
Jake Owen debuted his song "Alabama Hannah,quot; through a live Twitter video on Thursday.
"On Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn television on and everything you heard about the new Single It was & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39 ;. It was just & # 39; Alabama Hannah. Alabama Hannah Everywhere! She just won't leave, "Owen said.
The 38-year-old musician revealed that he met the star of season 15. As Bachelor Nation will remember, the singer performed his hit "Made For You,quot; during his individual appointment with second place. Tyler cameron.
"She is a great girl," Owen continued. "This is not even an excavation in true Alabama Hannah."
But while watching the premiere of the Monday night season of The Bachelor, he "began to feel something for this Peter (Weber) boy "and was inspired to write a country song.
"If you have given someone multiple opportunities to take you as a lover, and they not only said, & # 39; No, you are not my thing & # 39 ;, but they also continued with their life, invite other people to leave, as if things won't work. Like, you know, this has nothing to do with real Bachelorette, "he explained. "This is just everyday life."
Then he played the melody.
"Alabama Hannah, what do you want? If all you need is love, well, honey, it's gone," he began. "You had your chances. Then, you won't leave me alone. Alabama Hannah, you won't come home."
He also sang about Weber's experience that first night.
"Because I've been here in California. I've been sunbathing. There are many pretty women. I can't choose just one," he continued. "I'm flying high, I'm calm, I've already raised the bar. Now you show up here tonight. Who do you think you are?"
From the references of "Roll Tide,quot; to the movements of the windmills, the song covered everything.
"You are a beauty queen and a dance star, and I think you'll be fine," she sang near the end. "Alabama Hannah, girl, won't you get out of my life? Girl, get on with your life."
Needless to say, the song caught Bachelor Nation's attention.
"My man @jakeowen told his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor,quot; Chris Harrison tweeted
Even Brown reacted to the number.
"Well, this is a way to write a song about you," he tweeted. "This is a catchy shadow @jakeowen."
He also replied to Harrison's tweet: "Better be your truth, Christopher. Now I'm not just a chopped liver, you still have to love me and try to understand my mess."
Watch the video to hear the melody.
