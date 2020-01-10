Halsey greets a string of her female pop idols in the video & # 39; You should be sad & # 39;

For the new promotion of his country-inspired single, the hit & # 39; Sin ti & # 39; channels her Shania Twain, Lady GaGa, Christina Aguilera and Carrie Underwood.

Halsey He is paying tribute to a chain of his favorite female pop icons in his new single music video, "You should be sad."

The singer's latest promotion is a hoedown inspired by country music that takes place in a barn and in several scenes of the footage, the star mimics some of the most emblematic moments in pop history.

Halsey puts on an almost exact replica of the leopard print short outfit Shania twain she wore in the video of her 1998 single "That Don & # 39; t Impress Me Much" and also appears naked on a white horse, referring to a scene Lady Gaga filmed for her acting role in "American horror story: Hotel ".

<br />

"It's actually a GaGa reference! But it's not that specifically. It's me who refers to GaGa who referred to Bianca Jagger at the AHS Hotel," explains Halsey about the sexy equestrian scene on Twitter.

She also makes visual references to Cristina Aguilerathe video of "Dirrty" and a clip of Carrie Underwoodthe "Cry Pretty" promotion.

"Xtina, GaGa, Carrie and, of course, Shania, this one was full of winks to my idols," adds Halsey about his inspiration for "You Should Be Sad." "I had the vision of doing a & # 39; before cheating & # 39 ;, but rather after I do it haha."

Halsey also explains why country music turned out to be a great inspiration for the song.

"The most petty and heartbreaking songs come from the country," he tweets. "I wrote YSBS (You should be sad) on the floor of my living room with my guitar. A lot of time in Nashville too."