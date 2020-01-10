Halsey channels Shania Twain, Lady Gaga and more on You should be Sad & # 39; & # 39;

Halsey He released his new single "You Should Be Sad,quot; and its corresponding music video on Friday.

In the video, the 25-year-old singer channeled some superstars, including Cristina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood Y Shania twain.

"Xtina, Gaga, Carrie and, of course, Shania, this was one full of winks to my idols," he tweeted. "I had the vision of doing a & # 39; before cheating & # 39 ;, but rather after I do it haha."

So what were some of these assents? For starters, eagle-eye fans noticed that Halsey wore the same leopard print set that the 54-year-old country star used in the 90's hit video "That Don & # 39; t Impress Me Much ".

"It was so difficult not to publish 100,000 photos of this," Halsey tweeted along with some photos from side to side wearing the same outfit as Twain. "I reached the peak of life here."

It seems that Twain also liked the wink.

"Oh yes! I love it! Flattered to be one of your tough idols @halsey," he tweeted.

Additionally, social media detectives He noticed that he was wearing the same eye makeup that Underwood wore in the music video of his 2018 hit "Cry Pretty,quot; and nodded to Aguilera's song from the early 2000s "Dirrty." But that is not all. Halsey even got a long blond & # 39; do to Mother Monster.

"It's me who makes reference to Gaga who makes reference Bianca Jagger in AHS Hotel"he tweeted.