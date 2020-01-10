Gwyneth Paltrow makes people unnerved by selling candles that smell like their vagina

WENN / Instar

According to a listing in their Goop's online store, the candle began as a joke between heretic perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth when they collaborated together on a fragrance.

Gwyneth Paltrow He has a very interesting article that he puts in the online store of his lifestyle company, Goop. The blonde actress now sells candles that smell like her vagina for $ 75, and surely leaves many people baffled.

According to a listing in the Goop online store, the candle called "This Smell Like My Vagina" began as a joke between heretic perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth when they collaborated together in a fragrance. The two were testing potential fragrances when the "Avengers Final Game"He released a star," Uhhh … this smells like a vagina. "

From there, they continued working on it until "it became a fun, wonderful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected aroma." However, instead of turning it into a perfume, they both thought it would be "perfect as a candle" more. Described to contain a "mixture of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutes judged with damask rose and ambrete seeds," the candle "sold out in a matter of hours" during a test during the In Goop Health summit.

While Gwyneth seemed very proud of her new article, others felt otherwise. Many reacted with GIFs of people shrugging, and one said, "I really didn't care before. Now I really don't like it at all." Someone refused to believe: "This is false, right? I mean, is she so flexible that she can put her nose there? I can never light another candle without thinking about this."

"In what world does she live who believes it is important for someone to buy this?" Another hit her. Another called her "strange," while an individual joked: "When you buy the Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle as a gift and the recipient tries to be polite." There were also those who said that "the obsession of the actress with her own vagina is reaching the levels of the obsession of John Harvey & # 39; An Enema A Day & # 39; Kellog with her own ass."