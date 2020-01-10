Grey & # 39; s Anatomy star Justin Chambers leaves the show after 16 seasons

A B C
Justin Chambers it goes Grey's Anatomy.
ABC confirms E! News that after 16 seasons in the ABC series, Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev, is ready to make his exit. The 49-year-old actor also confirmed the news in a statement Friday.
"There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement, via Deadline. "For a while now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
Chambers went on to say: "As I go from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, members of the original cast Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Y James pickens, and the rest of the incredible cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, fans for an extraordinary journey. "
The date of the final episode of Chambers in Grey's Anatomy It has not yet been announced. His character appeared for the last time in a November episode.
Chambers has been part of the main cast of Grey's Anatomy since its premiere in 2005. Therefore, we believe it is safe to say that many fans of the beloved series will be sad to read this news today.
