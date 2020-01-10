Grey & # 39; s Anatomy star Justin Chambers leaves the show after 16 seasons

Justin Chambers it goes Grey's Anatomy.

ABC confirms E! News that after 16 seasons in the ABC series, Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev, is ready to make his exit. The 49-year-old actor also confirmed the news in a statement Friday.

"There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement, via Deadline. "For a while now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers went on to say: "As I go from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, members of the original cast Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Y James pickens, and the rest of the incredible cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, fans for an extraordinary journey. "