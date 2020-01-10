ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

The deadly air of Delhi

On World Environment Day, People and Power investigates shocking levels of air pollution in Delhi India.

Double exile: inside a prison in Verona

The story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life in Italy ended behind bars.

A rock and a hard place: What is it like to live in Jerusalem?

The inhabitants of Jerusalem of three religions share their life stories and thoughts about the past, present and future of the city.

The China complex

What is chinese? How ancient Chinese principles help explain the preservation, power and problems of modern China.