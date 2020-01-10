Home Latest News Google Trends | The | Al Jazeera

Double exile: inside a prison in Verona

The story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life in Italy ended behind bars.

Prison, Italy, Immigration

Featured Documentaries

A rock and a hard place: What is it like to live in Jerusalem?

The inhabitants of Jerusalem of three religions share their life stories and thoughts about the past, present and future of the city.

Jerusalem, Palestine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The panorama

The China complex

What is chinese? How ancient Chinese principles help explain the preservation, power and problems of modern China.

China, Xinjiang, Xi Jinping

