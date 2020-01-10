Gina Kirschenheiter teases Vicki Gunvalson by posting a gross meme of her and fans are outraged!

Gina Kirschenheiter turned to social media to share a meme from her fellow Real Housewives of Orange star Vicki Gunvalson, surprised by what appears to be green paint on her face. As it seems, the fans of the program are not very happy with this and proceeded to drag Gina over!

The reason for this was not exactly the unflattering image itself, but the fact that Gina also made reference to the whole drama of the "train,quot;!

Did she go too far? Fans definitely think so!

"Your face after pulling a train," says the text written on the photo.

As you know, there was an explosive story at RHOC last summer, which made Vicki try to spread rumors that Kelly Dodd had been intimate with several men at the same time.

Tamra Judge explained at the time that "it's just a rumor he heard." She said: cho Eight guys got on a train in Kelly, when you have sex with several people. Then it's like one after another. Bam, bam, bam. "

Gina said at the time, however, that they would not let that rumor spread.

However, he now captioned the post with "Greetings to the story he continues to give …" #canthelpmyself #rhoc #loveagoodmeme #thetrainsacoming ", and made sure to label even Bravo's boss, Andy Cohen!

Fans were very upset about the whole thing and demanded an apology.

Gina returned to the platform later to explain that everything was just a "joke," but she did not apologize.

‘Wtf,quot; "😂 Relax people … it was a joke … And I still think it's fun 🤷🏼‍♀️ hahaha I'm not sorry. I love you all!!!! ❤️. ’



