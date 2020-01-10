GF Azriel Clary of R. Kelly confuses everyone with a support tweet to Joycelyn Savage after the fight

%MINIFYHTMLbdddcde0259294329c0ccd83dc89e69e9% %MINIFYHTMLbdddcde0259294329c0ccd83dc89e69e10%

In a Twitter post, Azriel blames the dishonored singer for having separated her from Joycelyn while claiming that she is trying to convince the latter to go home.

R. KellyAzriel Clary's girlfriend has apparently changed her attitude towards Joycelyn Savage, another singer's girlfriend, after being involved in a fight. After the arrest of the latter for the fight, the first showed her support for Joycelyn in a Twitter post.

In her tweet, Azriel seemed to blame the jailed star for causing a crack between her and Joycelyn. "Today I woke up happy but torn, I did not come to Chicago for Robert … only for Joy, whom I separated on purpose because I knew I would try to make her go home," he wrote, before adding, "Please pray for Joy , this is a hard love for her to realize in her own moment. "

His tweet subsequently generated confusion among social media users, who questioned Azriel's position in his enmity with Joycelyn. "Beeetch what? What's in all the confusion of minors?" a user asked, referring to Azriel's previous accusation that Joycelyn slept with her when she was a minor.

"I am confused …..", another simply wrote. An equally bewildered person commented: "Is it crack? Like wtf." Someone else added: "It's getting really weird right now …"

A fourth user told Azriel to choose her position, "Girl, you were just trying to put her in jail, think if you're trying to help her or ruin her more." Someone else was skeptical about Azriel's support tweet for Joycelyn, and wrote: "Sister, we're not buying the" defender "ACT.

Joycelyn and Azriel were involved in an altercation, which became physical, at their home in the Trump Tower in Chicago on Wednesday, January 8, when Azriel approached to collect their belongings. The whole test was captured and broadcast on Instagram Live for millions to see.

Police were called to the property to investigate the incident, but Joycelyn had fled the scene before officers could interrogate her. She eventually turned herself in to the police later that night, and was arrested and reserved for the altercation. She was accused of domestic assault for minor crimes after allegedly beating Azriel in the fight.

Joycelyn was brought before a judge on Thursday morning and was allowed to go free after promising that she would return to court for her next hearing on January 23, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Azriel is back at home with his parents, and his mother, Alice, confirmed to PEOPLE: "The battle was won because he is still here, still alive, still breathing and although he lost some years of his life, he is still here to Tell his story ". She adds: "Because I chose not to keep her isolated in her life, she is here now and we can say that the victory was won because she finally regained consciousness and is back home with her family."