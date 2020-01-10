Gervonta Davis threatens to kill Floyd Mayweather, Jr. & # 39; s Ex Yaya after arrest

%MINIFYHTMLe7a6c70981d10630ea20dae2b5047a0e9% %MINIFYHTMLe7a6c70981d10630ea20dae2b5047a0e10%

A few days before this, the boxing champion and his rumored girlfriend were seen on video laughing and joking despite being handcuffed by the police.

Up News Info –

It seems that things don't look so good between Gervonta Davis and his rumored lady Yaya. Only a few days after a video of them appeared to be arrested, the professional boxer left a threatening message to the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Yaya greeted his followers during Instagram Live when Gervonta joined and commented: "I will kill you." It's unclear why he left such comments, but people noticed that the Instagram model had clicked on the unfollow button on Gervonta's profile. Making it more interesting, she also stopped following Ari FlectherGigi's best friend.

<br />

For his information, shortly after his arrest, Gervonta generated rumors that he had been dating Gigi after they both published photos of themselves taken from the same place almost simultaneously. In addition, recently a video of Gigi appeared performing a sexy dance with a daring outfit while Gervonta rained on her.

<br />

This made people think that Gervonta could also be dating Gigi, and that Yaya was upset, so she decided to stop following them both. However, this speculation has not yet been confirmed.

Gervonta and Yaya first caused dating rumors in October last year, when they saw him celebrating with her. But the two-peso champion hastened to deny the rumors when he wrote on his Twitter account: "I'm not chasing a girl, I'm chasing my dream." However, later in December, the two rekindled the rumors of romance when they were caught holding hands during a night out.

More recently, Gervonta and Yaya seemed to have problems with the law when they were away from home in Los Angeles. In some videos that appeared online, the lovebirds noises were captured being handcuffed by LAPD. However, apparently both were in a good mood despite the arrest because they were seen in the video making jokes and laughing together.

It is still unclear what caused the arrest, but since then they have been released.