General Dynamics launches first photo of the new large-caliber MPF combat vehicle – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has published the first photo of the newest medium-sized, large-caliber Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) combat vehicle.

During this year's GDLS Canada Supplier Conference in London, the company launched a presentation that included the first confirmed photo of its MPF Bid Sample combat vehicle and 3D visualization of the MPF prototype.

According to open sources, the new MPF combat vehicle is being developed to support US Army infantry brigades. UU. Vehicles are required to be highly lethal, survival and mobile.

The U.S. Army UU. He expects the new MPF to be a 38-ton armored vehicle with caterpillars capable of providing soldiers with speed, protection, lethality and the ability to fight a multi-domain battle, working in concert with other ground forces to overwhelm the enemy with multiple simultaneous challenges.

The new "light tank,quot; will have improved armor and a 120mm main gun that looks like the Abrams 120mm cannon. The MPF turret is expected to be a reduced version of the M1 Abrams turret, designed to fight in combat with tanks and other armored vehicles. Some sources reported that the new vehicle will be equipped with a 105mm cannon and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

According to a recent report published by Army News Service, the US Army. UU. It expects to receive around 500 MPF, which will begin to be deployed in fiscal year 2025.

Each infantry brigade combat team will obtain its own company of 14 vehicles for armor support.

A supplier will be chosen to start producing the vehicles in fiscal year 2022.