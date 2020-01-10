Gedson Fernandes: Tottenham seeks to hijack the West Ham deal for Benfica midfielder | Soccer news

West Ham has agreed on an agreement in principle to sign Fernandes





Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham look for Benfica's young Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham is interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes and has made an offer for an 18-month loan.

The Spurs are in the market to sign a midfielder on loan after the injury of Moussa Sissoko, who has been out of play for three months after undergoing surgery on the medial collateral ligament of his right knee.

West Ham has agreed an agreement in principle to sign Fernandes, and it is believed that the player will decide this weekend when he is expected to arrive in London.

0:59 Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias explains in the Transfer Talk podcast why Benfica is ready to sell Gedson Fernandes in January Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias explains in the Transfer Talk podcast why Benfica is ready to sell Gedson Fernandes in January

Chelsea is also interested in signing the youth and has offered an 18-month loan contract with the obligation to buy for £ 55 million, provided the player participates in at least half of the games during the loan period.

The Hammers have also offered a loan contract for a year and a half, but their obligation to buy amounts of up to £ 33 million and the percentage of games to activate the clause would be lower than Chelsea's.

The 21-year-old player's release clause is £ 102 million, but Benfica has admitted that he will not approach that figure for a player who is in disgrace and is reported to have fought with head coach Bruno Lage.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.