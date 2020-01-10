



The men's GB Bobsleigh team received bronze medals after two Russian teams were disqualified

The GB team's Olympic bobsledders, who waited six years to get a medal upgrade, had to return them after they were incorrectly recorded.

Joel Fearon, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and John Jackson received bronze medals at a ceremony in central London in November.

They finished fifth at the 2014 Winter Olympics, but then they were awarded bronze after two Russian sleds were disqualified for doping.

But seven weeks after they finally got the medals, they were returned, after a typo found that the inscription said "four-man bobsleigh event,quot; instead of "4-man Bobsleigh event."

The United States team, promoted to second, was forced to return their silver medals because they read "Bobsleigh of four men."

While the US team UU. He has received new IOC silver medals, the British team is expected to receive them later this month.