Game Preview – Sheff Utd vs West Ham

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Sheffield United vs West Ham in the Premier League.

Team news

The only injury problems of Sheffield United relate to their backup goalkeepers as they prepare to receive West Ham.

Michael Verrips must get lost under the concussion protocol after the blow to the head that saw him replaced against the AFC Fylde in the FA Cup last weekend, while Simon Moore (back) continues to recover his physical condition and returns to to train.

Blades chief Chris Wilder, who rested his entire XI holder in the cup, reminded Jake Eastwood of his loan period at Scunthorpe this week and may be at the bank as coverage for Dean Henderson on Friday night.

Mark Noble will return to the West Ham squad to face Sheffield United

Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell return to the West Ham squad for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Captain Noble and full-back Cresswell missed the FA Cup victory last week at Gillingham, as they carried blows.

Ryan Fredericks is out after injuring the hamstrings against the Gills, while Michail Antonio (hamstrings), Jack Wilshere (groin) and Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) are still marginalized.

Opta statistics

Sheffield United has won its two Premier League home games against West Ham, winning 3-0 in April 2007 and 3-2 in March 1994.

West Ham have not won in their last eight away games against Sheffield United (D2 L6), although they have won twice in Bramall Lane in the second level at that time.

The Hammers have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games in Yorkshire (D3 L6), beating Huddersfield 4-1 in January 2018. Meanwhile, the London teams have lost their last seven Premier League games. against Sheffield United on Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United has only lost three consecutive league games with Chris Wilder once previously, losing three straight in the Championship in December 2017.

The two goals of West Ham captain Mark Noble against Bournemouth led him to 45 goals in the Premier League, only two behind the Hammers' record scorer in the competition, Paolo Di Canio (47).

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United has had 35 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The longest a player had to wait in terms of shots for his first goal last season was Harvey Barnes, who scored his first goal with his 38th effort for Leicester City in 2018-19.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

It has been a decent start for David Moyes in West Ham. They didn't play well in Gillingham, but they did the job. Six weeks ago they would have lost and been eliminated from the FA Cup. They have kept two clean sheets, in which Moyes works hard, but that will not obsess him.

Sheffield United obtained a reality test against the two best teams, in his day, in Liverpool and Manchester City. He will have knocked them down, but you can see with a close victory over Fylde in the FA Cup that will reinforce them, obtaining the overall result. Although, if they go running where they only pick up a point of 12, you start wondering what happened.

West Ham will squeeze and play more face to face. They got a little more from Felipe Anderson. Sebastien Haller will continue to play, I think, and West Ham will get something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)