Future busted for giving Lori Harvey the same surprise as her baby Mamas

The rapper of & # 39; Low Life & # 39; He is trolled on the Internet for giving his current girlfriend the same birthday surprise as his ex-girlfriends and moms.

When Futuresurprise for Lori HarveyThe 23rd birthday was first revealed on the Internet, it seemed so romantic that Lori was speechless. However, the mood was ruined when it was revealed that the rapper gave the same exact surprise to his ex-girlfriends and breast babies, Brittni Mealy Y Joie chavis, in the past.

In the three clips of Lori, Brittni and Joie that were placed next to each other, rose petals spread on the floor that led to the bed where there was a sign of heart. The rooms were also lit with candles.

The three women, unaware that it was a repetition, were so moved by her gesture. "I mean [emoji with eyes on the heart]," Lori wrote in her story, while one of the other two women said: "How beautiful! My God!"

They soon became the target of jokes on the Internet when the surprise felt impersonal. "Your assistant does a great job," said the rapper. Another shared similar thoughts, "His decorating people asked him to want and he said & # 39; the usual & # 39 ;.

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Masika Kalysha Future also analyzed, "Consistency is the key." One called the rapper "messy," while another said he was "careless." A different individual commented: "Hey, you have to do what you are going to do as long as they are happy lol."

More similar comments flooded the post, "Copy and paste," "LMAOOOOO, this is terribly sad," "Very bad on many levels," when they think they are getting something original … but he simply knows what worked the first time. ". and" Imagine feeling special, then boom here comes the shadow room. "

This person took a hilarious joke in Future, "Oh, he is not just toxic … he went to school and graduated from Toxic University and studied Toxicology and is now a toxicologist … this man of that life .. … "

Meanwhile, one joked: "Run! It's the baby's ritual", as they referred to the many baby moms he left behind.

It is not clear if Lori is aware of what happened on the Internet, but is currently in Jamaica continuing her birthday celebration with the rapper.