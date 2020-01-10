Future and Drake take occasional work in the music video & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39;

The two rap superstars get their hands dirty like mechanics, prepare a storm in the kitchen, pick up trash early in the morning and serve customers as fast food workers.

Up News Info –

Future Y DuckThe new collaboration, "Life Is Good", is here for your listening pleasure. The long-awaited song was released on Thursday, January 9 along with its music video accompaniment that is as fun as the song.

In the images, directed by Director X, Drake and Future are assuming several strange jobs to earn money to pursue their dream. They get their hands dirty like mechanics, cook a storm in the kitchen, pick up trash early in the morning and serve customers as fast food workers. In the last part of the video, the two finally make their dream come true by filming a music video together.

The music video also features cameos from Lil Yachty, 21 wild, Big bank black Y Mike WiLL did it.

Meanwhile, in the song itself, Future and Drake spit on the life they choose and the ups and downs that accompany it. "Working on the weekend as usual / Far away in the deep end as usual," says Drake, before Future arrives, "I've been wrong in the trenches / I had to travel with that stick / Who gave you pins? Who gave you that desert / Pluto sent you to lick. "

"Life Is Good" marks Drake and Future's first collaboration since their 2018 song "Blue Tint." The two have been provoking the joint song since December of last year, when Future previewed the song through their Instagram Live along with a title that read: "OVO / FBG". Hours before the release, Future confirmed that the Canadian hip-hop superstar was strictly a feature on the track, making rumors of a sequel to "What a Time to Be Alive" unlikely.

"What a Time To Be Alive" was presented on September 20, 2015. Receiving a generally positive response from music critics, debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200.