Frank Lampard says Chelsea must start winning at home to secure first place | Soccer news





Frank Lampard says Chelsea should start winning at home

Frank Lampard insists that Chelsea must stop the rot in Stamford Bridge to keep their chances of securing a place in the top four this season.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four home games in the Premier League, as they previously lost points in West London to West Ham, Leicester and Sheffield United earlier in the season.

The Lampard team has greatly impressed on the road, with recent victories in Tottenham and Arsenal, but the Blues chief knows that winning at home is vital to his team's chances of securing the Champions League football. next season.

Dan Gosling scored Bournemouth winner at Chelsea early in the season

Burnley visited Chelsea on Saturday afternoon with Lampard eager to win again in the Premier League and says they should be more clinical in front of the goal.

"We want to win at home, we strive to be in the top four. I think it would be a great achievement if we can do it and if you can't win your games at home, of course, that will be something that compromises that," he said.

"In every home game you want to win, you understand how difficult the league is and there is nothing, but we are in one place and I don't care about the pressure. I don't mind talking about it because we believe we have to accept that it's there .

Lampard and Chelsea players celebrate victory at Arsenal

"As players and the stadium (on Saturday), I think we can all work together to try to create something, an atmosphere that is going to be positive because I don't want to sound like I'm beating them every day with these statistics and numbers, I don't I know, I need them to be confident, but we are also in the elite sport where you have to produce. We have to produce in front of the goal at home. "

He added: "We have reached a period that is testing us because it is absolutely affecting the results at home that we are not being clinical enough and when you see that we are creating opportunities, there is an advantage, we are getting crosses inside the box , we are getting shots on goal and then you go, why not?

1:11 Frank Lampard says Tammy Abraham can step up and replace Harry Kane with England after the Tottenham striker was ruled out until April Frank Lampard says Tammy Abraham can step up and replace Harry Kane with England after the Tottenham striker was ruled out until April

"It's our job to look at it, be honest with the players, recreate outside as much as we can and repeat and work on it."

Lampard knows that getting out of a depression at home is not easy for his players, but he insists that hard work in training will finally pay off.

He said: "I only follow what I think served me in my career and it was if it doesn't work (for you), and there are periods when it doesn't happen, these things happen, it happened in my day in a certain way in this club They will always do it, whether at home or abroad, being good against bad teams, bad against good teams.

Chelsea lost at home to Southampton

"But the only way I could leave was working and repeating on the training ground and repeating everything I could and then I discovered that something happened to me on game day, that was something individual for me, but that can be a collective too. ".

Pedro starts from Lampard's plans

Lampard also insists that Pedro still has an important role to play for him at Chelsea, despite the fact that the Spaniard is fighting for game time in the last year of his contract.

Frank Lampard says that Pedro is still part of his plans.

"He is part of my plans," Lampard said. "I started the season and Pedro was on the team and unfortunately he was injured in Norwich before the game and then he was away for a while and we have competition in that area."

"He has had some games here and there, I know he wants more games, I understand. But he certainly has something that can bring us here, in his experience and his ability to break lines and run behind people and maybe those goals in and around from the box ".

Lampard added: "He's here, I know his contract is in effect at the end of the season, but I'm not even looking so far, he's here and he's part of the team."

Pedro has fought for minutes this season with Lampard

"I need everyone because football can change very fast, there may be a period of games in which you are in the bank, outside the team, something changes and that is the moment when you have to enter and produce.

"I don't have winners in this game, I want the club to be the winner: people come in and do well and then they stay on the team."