Flights in and out of Tehran continued after the missile attacks and the plane crash

The passenger plane that crashed minutes after taking off Wednesday in Tehran, killing the 176 people on board, was one of 19 flights that took off from the city's international airport in the hours after Iran launched missiles at military bases in neighboring Iraq that housed American troops.

Despite the crash and attacks, the flight activity at Imam Khomeini International Airport that day was surprisingly similar to the activity in recent weeks, according to data from FlightAware, an industry tracking company.





Comparing Wednesday morning flights departing from Imam Khomeini airport







Source: FlightAware

Why the flights resumed so soon after the military attacks remains unclear.

The crashed flight, flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines, was the ninth to take off from the airport after the attacks began. US, Ukrainian and other officials now believe he was shot down by a missile.

Not long after the attacks on the bases, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a restriction to all US carriers, prohibiting them from flying in the region's airspace.

An Austrian Airlines spokeswoman said her flight to Vienna scheduled for 3:45 a.m. it took off because there were no additional security restrictions established from Tehran airport or other authorities, although the airline canceled flights to Iraq after news of the missile attacks.





Flights departing from Imam Khomeini airport on the morning of January 8







Source: Flightradar24. The | Note: Flights are shown before 8:30 a.m., local time on January 8.

Danielle Lupton, an assistant professor of political science at Colgate University, suggested that Iran's focus at that time was probably to retaliate against the United States for killing Major General Qassim Suleimani, a powerful Iranian commander.

"If you are closing all your airspace, you may not want to do it tactically, because it is a fairly large signal for your opponent," Lupton said.

The traffic pattern at the airport that morning, with the exception of the accident, closely resembled the patterns of the previous four Wednesdays. On January 1, 20 flights took off before noon. The Wednesday before that, there were 26.

This Wednesday, flight 752 took off almost an hour late. A Ukrainian official said Friday that the delay was caused by the unloading of cargo from the plane.

The two flights that were scheduled to take off just after the Ukrainian plane were canceled, according to FlightAware. Both headed to Istanbul.

But at least eight flights operated by Iran Air left Imam Khomeini airport in the hours after the accident, data show. Other airlines whose flights took off shortly after the accident included Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Mahan Air, another Iranian airline.

Flight 752 crashed a few miles from the airport. Ukrainian officials said Friday that they had analyzed the plane's flight pattern and determined that it had stayed inside the normal corridor for flights from the airport.













Source: Flightradar24. The | Note: Flights are shown before 8:30 a.m., local time on January 8.

While Iran suggested shortly after the accident that the mechanical failure could have been the cause, US officials and allies said they believed an Iranian missile accidentally shot down the plane. The video verified by The Times seemed to corroborate that account.

"The protocol is that the government that owns the airspace is responsible for notifying everyone if there is a change in the safety of the airspace," said John Cox, accident investigator and head of an aviation consulting company. "If there are missiles flying, the government has a responsibility to inform everyone."

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Lufthansa Group said all of its airlines, including Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines, were canceling flights inside or outside Tehran until January 20 "as a precaution."