Fires threaten Australian towns that already burned once before

BATLOW, Australia – Surrounded by hills burned in black like soot, with crushed houses and decimated cattle, Australians in the east of the country faced a new round of megablazos on Friday when strong winds drove back fires to villages that had already burned At least once before.
The areas of the state of Victoria and southern Australia were under evacuation orders. In Batlow, an apple-producing city in New South Wales that barely survived a 50-foot day of flames last Saturday, residents who were only allowed to return scrambled to discover what was lost and how to protect what It was left.
"It's like fire is a sensitive being," said Sulari Gentill, a novelist with a husband and son who are volunteer firefighters in Batlow. "It feels like it's coming to catch us."
The relentless relentlessness of the fires, which have burned more than 15 million acres, killed at least 24 people and destroyed around 2,000 homes, is increasingly pushing Australia beyond crisis mode to contemplation confusion, anger and traumatized fatigue.
This is especially true in the dozens of places that suffer repeated threats, where firefighters and besieged residents are caught in a smoking and delirious environment.
The neighbors hug and shake their heads, wondering why a house caught fire and the one next door didn't, and then they ask who has enough water to share to spray the roof. They smile at the song of a bird, a sign of normality that some do not hear from the terrible fires of New Year's Eve, then fight to determine the day of the week, saying they feel delayed.
For many, fires have become villains that stay long enough to reveal their personalities. Firefighters swear by their unpredictable cunning, while those who have seen them firsthand marvel at their destructive power.
Linda Carney, a resident of Buchan, a small town about 200 miles east of Melbourne, described how she saw from her terrace how the "dirty glow in the sky,quot; was approaching her home. A firestorm a few days ago combined several fires right in front of her. He threw a column "like an atomic bomb," he said, "and then threw the ash."
"We didn't have time to get scared," said her husband, Robert Carney.
Mrs. Carney added: "You don't even think about being afraid."
However, on Friday morning, when dangerous conditions were forecast in Victoria, she admitted that she was nervous. "It's very full of smoke; I can't see anything," he said.
They had already lost their house because of the fire. They are sleeping on their property in a horse trailer to protect their dogs, horses and cattle.
They are not alone in their firm determination to stay. Many others report that they remain in place or return to cities that are burned and that are still at risk due to concern for animals or fear of looters, or to see and deal with the damage.
In addition to the houses burned on the ground, there are many others with less havoc: a shed or cars reduced to steel skeletons, souvenirs set on fire, water pipes and cables cast in tangled knots.
"We have no electricity or water," said Marjukka Niemi while collecting free food and water at a community center in Batlow on Friday morning. "We are trying to freeze water bottles in other people's freezers."
Another community center, in Sarsfield, Victoria, offered food, water and the opportunity to have a "talk,quot; and a "cuppa,quot; slang for a cup of tea. The residents of the city, where dozens of houses were razed by fire last month, entered the center on Friday.
“People just want to talk; they are traumatized, ”said Rod Thomas, a local volunteer. He said he planned to stay in Sarsfield to defend his home. "I'm ready for that," he said, adding, "the fire is quite random."
In the early afternoon, the fires had begun to increase. Calls that reported punctual fires in Batlow began to arrive. Victoria authorities added several cities to the emergency notices, with approximately a dozen people considered too dangerous for someone to stay, including Buchan, where the Carney had crouched.
Winds pushed more than 40 miles per hour when heat scraped the back of the throat. Temperatures rose about 100 degrees Fahrenheit across a wide swath of snowy mountains, which extend over hundreds of miles from southern New South Wales to Victoria, creating conditions similar to those that occurred during the end New Year's Eve.
However, firefighters said the conditions of the day might not be as challenging as they did a week ago, with an expected wind change and a temperature drop. Additional emergency resources have also been deployed.
In rural New South Wales, the army has become more visible, with deliveries of water to residents and excavators lined up to help create containment areas. Airplanes and helicopters shot through the mist before the peak of the fires, throwing fire retardants into vulnerable areas.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced Friday that there will be a thorough review of the fires and the government's response. But he did not commit to acting more aggressively to reduce heat-trapping emissions or make plans to accelerate Australia's efforts to adapt to climate change.
With the protests against him scheduled for Friday night in Sydney and several other Australian cities, Morrison appeared on a conservative radio show for an interview, where the host told him he was already doing too much to address climate change. It was a sign of the political divisions that have made Australia a lagging country in climate change despite its extreme vulnerability to global warming.
In cities where the smell of smoke is overwhelming, where the street signs melt and the orchards are charred, fires are what is being said.
"It feels bad," said Brigitte Mitterer, who lives in Clifton Creek, a city in Victoria that has already been hit by fire and was once again in the possible Line of fire Friday afternoon and night.
"We are all nervous," said Deb Wiltshire, 52, who owns a coffee in Batlow that is now closed due to fire damage. "You think it's over and then they tell you he's back."
Damien Cave reported from Batlow, Australia, and Livia Albeck-Ripka from Buchan, Australia.