Fires threaten Australian towns that already burned once before

BATLOW, Australia – Surrounded by hills burned in black like soot, with crushed houses and decimated cattle, Australians in the east of the country faced a new round of megablazos on Friday when strong winds drove back fires to villages that had already burned At least once before.

The areas of the state of Victoria and southern Australia were under evacuation orders. In Batlow, an apple-producing city in New South Wales that barely survived a 50-foot day of flames last Saturday, residents who were only allowed to return scrambled to discover what was lost and how to protect what It was left.

"It's like fire is a sensitive being," said Sulari Gentill, a novelist with a husband and son who are volunteer firefighters in Batlow. "It feels like it's coming to catch us."

The relentless relentlessness of the fires, which have burned more than 15 million acres, killed at least 24 people and destroyed around 2,000 homes, is increasingly pushing Australia beyond crisis mode to contemplation confusion, anger and traumatized fatigue.