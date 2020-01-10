Fetty Wap joins Alexis Skyy and her daughter in the middle of a marriage drama

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; turn to Instagram Stories to share a Boomerang video of the star of & # 39; Trap Queen & # 39; playing with her daughter Alaiya Grace.

Up News Info –

Fetty Wap He is spending quality time with his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the marriage drama with his wife Leandra González. Thursday, January 9 Alexis Skyy He revealed that she and the rapper were hanging out with their daughter, Alaiya Grace.

In a Boomerang video shared on Instagram Stories, Fetty could be seen holding the girl who was holding a sandwich in her hand in what appeared to be a restaurant. The "Trap Queen" star looked at Alaiya with love as she waved the snack in front of the camera. Alexis was not present in the video, probably because it was she who filmed it.

<br />

Alexis and Fetty first dated 2014 before separating two years later, when he learned that he cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend. Masika Kalysha. Their relationship has been intermittent since their separation, and in January 2018, she gave birth to Alaiya, who says she is her daughter with the rapper. However, Fetty denied the rumors, but said he would always love the girl. He was there when she was born and went to all appointments with her doctor.

Currently, Fetty is married to Leandra, although her marriage is not without problems. Their relationship is on the brink of an end once again after he was photographed talking to a mysterious woman who was holding a child with her. In another video, the two were seen enjoying their meal in a restaurant and Leandra was not in sight.

A few weeks ago, Leandra broke her silence about deceptive speculation and hinted at a divorce. He made the comment when one of his Instagram followers asked him: "And cheat?" In response, he told the user: "Say it louder so that my lawyer can listen to you." Since then, she has deactivated her account.