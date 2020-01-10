Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will make you smile

Prepare to smile.

TGIF, right? And what better way to start the weekend than watching some viral stories that melted our hearts this week in our latest installment of Feel Good Friday, our new series that aims to end the week on a positive note and highlight stories could have failed but You will definitely want to check it out.

In this week's offer, we highlight some heroes who are helping to combat the devastating wildfires that have spread across Australia for months, including a Koala savior dog with its own inspiring story that seems destined to become a successful Disney movie and a group of American firefighters whose arrival in Australia went viral.

In addition, a man went out of his way to offer a proposal worthy of a fairy tale for his girlfriend who loves Disney princesses, and an important A-lister helped save a man's life while on vacation.