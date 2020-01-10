Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will make you smile

Prepare to smile.
TGIF, right? And what better way to start the weekend than watching some viral stories that melted our hearts this week in our latest installment of Feel Good Friday, our new series that aims to end the week on a positive note and highlight stories could have failed but You will definitely want to check it out.
In this week's offer, we highlight some heroes who are helping to combat the devastating wildfires that have spread across Australia for months, including a Koala savior dog with its own inspiring story that seems destined to become a successful Disney movie and a group of American firefighters whose arrival in Australia went viral.
In addition, a man went out of his way to offer a proposal worthy of a fairy tale for his girlfriend who loves Disney princesses, and an important A-lister helped save a man's life while on vacation.
Here are the stories that will make you smile while you go to the weekend …
Sending help below
As devastating forest fires continue uncontrollably throughout Australia, firefighters worldwide are heading down to provide assistance and help in the fight. This week, a group of firefighters from the United States arrived at the Sydney International Airport, where they received an inspiring welcome from the residents.
Dozens of strangers at a crowded airport came together to give a spontaneous and prolonged applause, a moment of touching gratitude that was shared by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the largest fire service in the world.
And Hollywood stars are also showing their support as Kylie Jenner Y Chris Hemsworth They have pledged to donate $ 1 million each to Australia's wildfire relief efforts, with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Pink each donating $ 500,000. And the Leonardo DiCaprio Land Alliance organization promised $ 3 million to its own Australia Wildfire Fund.
If you want to show your support, choose between a charity of your choice or one of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
Bear to the rescue
Since the fires began in September, Bear, a koala detection dog that had been abandoned as a puppy due to its OCD, has been helping to save endangered animals in New South Wales and Queensland.
"Bear has helped us locate sick and injured koalas and has recently been called to look for koalas in fire-devastated habitats," according to the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC), with stars like DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, all highlighting their good deeds. . .
"This is a Disney movie that must be made: the story of Bear, the koala detection dog," Hanks wrote on Twitter "That's adorable. I like the bear."
A fairytale proposal
Lee Loechler set the new standard for marriage proposals everywhere after he made his high school girlfriend, Sthuthi David, the theme of your favorite movie Sleeping Beauty.
With the help of illustrator Kayla Coombs, the video of Lee's elaborate and romantic proposal went viral, which caused millions of people around the world to faint from his modern Blue Prince movement.
"I was waiting for the proposal at this time, so I knew that I had to be very clever if I wanted to give her a good surprise, because she is very cunning, without pun, and you know she is a doctor, so she is very intelligent, very cerebral,quot; Lee said to E! News. "I hope that this was somehow a catalytic moment and that they will start receiving really special proposals in the future."
The cutest fan of the galaxy
Get ready to meet your new favorite Jedi: Indie Galvan.
The adorable trip of the 4-year-old girl to Disneyland last month has gone viral, thanks to her disguise as Dark King, black robe and three-tie hairstyle, and adventures with her favorite character, Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver in the blow Star Wars Films).
Indie's mother documented the day they spent delivering in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park area, including walking hand in hand with Kylo, receiving a hug from Chewbacca and simply living her best life. May the force always be with you, Indie!
I read the hero
The Oscar winner recently helped locate and save a man who fell overboard a cruise in the Caribbean while on vacation with his girlfriend. Camila Marrone and a group of friends from St. Barts when they heard about the emergency search efforts, E! News confirmed.
After joining, Leo's boat and company was the only one in the area when they found and rescued the individual just before sunset. The man, who fell off a Club Med yacht, stepped on the water for 11 hours before his discovery.
A star support system
After winning the Best Supporting Actor at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board, Brad Pitt delivered a touching speech, in which the Once upon a time … in Hollywood star revealed that his good friend Bradley Cooper, who handed him the prize, helped him get sober.
"I got sober for this guy," he said. "And every day they have been happier ever since." And after approving the actor and director of A Star Is Born, Brad, who rarely talks about his sobriety, added: "I love you and I thank you."
