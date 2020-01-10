Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe works to calm Iran's tensions | Iran news

EU Foreign Ministers withdrew from any immediate response to Iran's decision to intensify its uranium enrichment, instead of repeating its call to Tehran to respect the limits of a 2015 nuclear weapons control agreement.

At an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, officials, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, did not consider triggering a dispute resolution process that could lead to new sanctions. of the United Nations against the Islamic Republic.

"The region cannot afford another war, we ask for a gradual reduction and maximum moderation," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the meeting.

Borrell, who chaired the rare emergency meeting, tried to calm the tensions by reaffirming the commitment of the presfollowing the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA).

Iran's nuclear agreement of 2015 has been under increasing pressure since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018, demanding tougher restrictions on Tehran.

Iran has been gradually discarding the limitations of the agreement on its uranium enrichment for nuclear fuel since then, and He announced Sunday that he would eliminate all the curbs after the US. UU. drone attack which killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Plus:

"We have not discussed whether (the dispute resolution process) should be activated or not," Borrell said.

Tehran has said its steps away from the agreement are reversible if Washington returns to the agreement and lifts the sanctions that have strangled much of Tehran's lifeblood oil trade.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany, the European powers that are part of the agreement, along with China and Russia have tried desperately to pressure Iran to adhere to it.

At the same time, Europeans also want to convince Trump, who on Wednesday asked them to join him to withdraw from the nuclear deal, which are hard allies that will not be deceived by Tehran.

"We have been saying in the past and we continue to say that we regret the decision of the United States to withdraw from the agreement." Borrell said. "And we continue to believe that this agreement is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and critical for regional stability."

"Then, we ask Iran to return to full JCPOA compliance without delay and we are confident that the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue to monitor and verify Iran's activities."

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera, reporting from Brussels, said: "EU leaders will do everything possible to try to maintain that agreement. They have been struggling to save that agreement since 2018."

Not time

Iran has repeatedly denied that its nuclear program has military purposes instead of civilians.

But it has breached many of the restrictions aimed at increasing the amount of time Tehran would need to accumulate enough fissile material for an atomic bomb from two to three months to about a year.

The latest announcements could begin to reduce that time and the three European powers are eager to send a firm message.

They agreed to begin the dispute resolution process under the 2015 agreement that could lead to new UN sanctions against Tehran, but they have doubted the moment for fear that Iran will react badly, given its current confrontation with Washington.

"We were planning to do it, but now it would be seen as a scaling measure. We still need to focus our minds, but it will probably come soon," an EU diplomat said before Friday's emergency meeting.