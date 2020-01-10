Fans convinced Chris Brown and Ammika Harris got married because of their matching rings

Instagram

Putting aside their similar diamond rings, the Instagram model feeds the wedding speculation with her new Instagram Story post that talks about relationship and marriage.

Chris Brown Y Ammika Harris they have probably been closer than ever since the birth of their son Aeko Brown, but now there is a rumor that the two have probably married. Speculation arises when fans noticed that the 30-year-old singer and the 26-year-old model wear matching rings.

The "Beautiful People" singer used a pair of diamond rings in December, in a photo he published to announce the birth of Aeko. Later, in an Instagram photo he published on Friday, January 10, the new mother was seen wearing several magnificent diamond rings, which resemble Chris's.

Many fans have been supporting them to be together. "Chris has a family," said an excited fan. "I just want him to be happy," another posted a message of support. A third user wrote: "I want them to get married soon!" while someone else added: "What I love the most and that they are married, it's time for Dad to whisper."

While they might be showing some new jewelry, Ammika fed the wedding rumor with her cryptic post about the relationship and marriage. "Marriage does not guarantee that they will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship and faith in their relationship to last," so he posted on Instagram Stories.

Chris and Ammika were not together when she was pregnant with their first child together. The former received their son in November 2019 and have maintained a good relationship. Recently, they caused rumors of reconciliation with their flirtatious Instagram exchanges.

When the beauty of the raven shared a series of sexy photos on her Instagram page on Thursday, Chris commented: "Damn you sexy." Ammika seemed to love him, responding with an emoji kissing.

Neither Chris nor Ammika have commented on the rumor of marriage, but they are known for leaving clues about their relationship. So, if they are really married, it is only a matter of time until they confirm the news.