Fallon Sherrock has opened the door for many, says rider Hayley Turner | Darts news

"You only think of all the women who look at it and how inspiring it must have been for them."





Fallon Sherrock's inspiring work on Ally Pally has pushed the envelope

On December 21, Fallon Sherrock continued writing a new launch story with his victory over Mensur Suljovic and among the crowd at Alexandra Palace, jockey Hayley Turner OBE loved to witness every moment.

Sherrock's performances at the PDC World Championship made waves, changed perceptions and added a new dimension to the sport.

When it comes to paving the way for women in a sports field largely dominated by men, then the Turner rider has experience.

She was the first woman to ride 100 winners in a year at the British races, the first to win a British Group 1 and the first woman to win at Royal Ascot since 1987.

Hayley Turner returns to training after an injury and his season will begin correctly at the end of March.

Throughout his long career, which continues in 2020, Turner set out to be the best he could be and it is not surprising that he was delighted to have seen Sherrock doing the same at Ally Pally.

"It was amazing and it was so good to be there (looking at Fallon). Everyone supported her and everyone was on her side, it was great to see him," said the rider inThe dart show podcast

"You only think of all the women who look at her and how inspiring she must have been for them. She is simply opening the door to so many people."

I always thought horse racing was one of the only sports where men competed against women on a level playing field, but obviously darts are another now. Hayley Turner

From his own experiences, Turner knows how important the next months will be to ensure that Sherrock's success helps drive darts.

"Having the opportunities (for women) is the key," he said.

"From my point of view, with the racing race, you are getting on the good horses and when you have those opportunities, they can do the job easily."

"The more opportunities (women) have, they will also improve more and more."

"The players' standard is going to increase now (in darts) that there is more training, there are more cash prizes so they can play full time instead of just being a hobby."

Sherrock's sensational work at Ally Pally has secured a place like & # 39; challenger & # 39; in this year's Premier League and he has won a place in the New York stage of the World Series.

At this time, the broader image for women's darts and the form it will take remains less clear. However, as a sports lover and avid follower, Turner will be attentive to the procedures.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how it will be in 10 years," Turner said.

"I know I wrote my name for some Premier League darts in Nottingham in February."

"If I'm not riding," he added. Maybe it's Fallon's lucky pet! "

