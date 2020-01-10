Everton Women will play Liverpool at Goodison Park next month | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLca43c59d82b506f3847d695739923eec9% %MINIFYHTMLca43c59d82b506f3847d695739923eec10%





Lucy Graham was the winner in the first WSL Merseyside derby earlier this season

Goodison Park will organize a Women's Super League derby for the first time next month.

Everton will face Liverpool at 2pm on Sunday, February 9, and for the second time they will face each other in a first team stadium.

Everton beat his local rivals 1-0 at Anfield in November, in front of a record crowd for the 23,500 match.

Looking towards the rematch, Everton's boss Willie Kirk said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to play at Goodison Park.

"The great games like the Merseyside derbies are those in which you want to participate as a player and coach, and we have the opportunity to play this historic game on the biggest stage."

"Everton is a club recognized for its great support and that was shown when we went to Anfield earlier this season."

"Now the reverse arrangement is in Goodison, we have the opportunity to introduce our women's team even more Blues."

Liverpool FC women's manager Vicky Jepson said: "It's great that we have another game to show the women's game at Merseyside."

"The Anfield derby was an excellent occasion and I hope that as many reds as possible cross the park to cheer for the team at another historic football venue."