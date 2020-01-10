European leaders will hold emergency summit to save agreement with Iran | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML4631101a34e5dd5cab98a72d984d7be59% %MINIFYHTML4631101a34e5dd5cab98a72d984d7be510%

Europe's leaders hope to lead the United States and Iran away from the confrontation, knowing that a miscalculation on both sides could result in a devastating war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis.

Foreign ministers of the European Union are scheduled for a rare emergency meeting on Friday afternoon, but they will distrust any diplomatic punishment amid signs of scaling down Washington and Tehran after the murder of an Iranian general in Baghdad by the United States and Tehran's retaliation missile strikes on Iraqi bases.

Their discussions will begin with the "evolving situation,quot; in Libya, according to an EU information note, before moving on to the latest in Iraq.

If it is shown that a Ukrainian plane was shot down this week by an Iranian missile, that will complicate things again for diplomats.

"Iran's desire to prevent the crisis from intensifying has brought us some time, it has the effect of cooling it a bit," a senior EU diplomat told the Reuters news agency.

Foreign ministers will receive an information session on the latest situation in the region of NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at Friday's meeting.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted his regret over Iran's decision to move away from more aspects of the nuclear agreement, which, he said, "is now more important than ever."

And the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this week: "From a European point of view, it is important that Iran return to the nuclear agreement. We have to convince Iran that it is also of its own interest."

But latent tensions have highlighted Europe's struggles to influence both sides and play a mediating role, with the United Kingdom, France and Germany desperately trying to pressure Iran to adhere to the historic 2015 nuclear pact.

They also want to convince the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who on Wednesday asked them to join him to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, which are hard allies that will not be deceived by Tehran.

With Baghdad also caught between the crossfire of Washington and Tehran, there is a growing concern that the US-led coalition fighting ISIL militants can be weakened, or even expelled from Iraq, rather than the European powers They consider it crucial to avoid their own security interests.

"We need to coordinate and maximize the effect that everyone has when trying to reduce the scale of what the Iranians do, but it is the same for the Americans. What most worries is a miscalculation," said a French diplomatic source.

Nuclear violations

But Iran's decision on Monday to eliminate the limits imposed on its nuclear enrichment under the arms control agreement has also left European powers in an awkward position.

Iran, which says its nuclear program is for civil purposes, has already breached many of the restrictions of the agreement, with the intention of increasing the amount of time Tehran would need to accumulate enough fissile material for an atomic bomb from two to three months to About a year.

The latest announcements could begin to drastically reduce that time and the three European powers, which along with Russia and China, have tried to save the agreement since the US. UU. He retired and again imposed severe economic sanctions in 2018, they are eager to send a firm message that the violations are unacceptable.

They have agreed to launch a dispute resolution process under the agreement that could eventually lead to new UN sanctions against Tehran, but they have doubted the moment after the tensions this week, for fear that Iran may react more aggressively. .

Despite its nuclear announcement, Tehran has said that inspectors of the international nuclear control agency, the IAEA, can continue their inspections, leaving some room for diplomacy.

"Iran has not set targets or deadlines when it comes to uranium enrichment goals, so that gives us time," said a second EU diplomat.

A third EU diplomat said the decision to start the process had been taken, but that a formal announcement was unlikely on Friday.

"There is concern that it could trigger an Iranian escalation," said a European diplomat.

"We have made it clear that our goal in doing this is to resolve our differences over Iran's violations under the nuclear agreement. The launch of this process is not intended to go to the UN for now."