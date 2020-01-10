Elton John and Ed Sheeran in talks for a charity concert for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia

%MINIFYHTML2f1a76a644ca0857d325dd974c2522c29% %MINIFYHTML2f1a76a644ca0857d325dd974c2522c210%

The creator of hits & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; and his fellow British pop star approach to play at the next sound relief concert to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires in Australia.

Elton John Y Ed Sheeran They are among the names proposed to play at the Sound Relief concert to help victims of forest fires in Australia.

Australian promoter Michael Gudinski co-organized the first Sound Relief concerts in 2009, which helped victims of Victorian wildfires and Queensland floods, and told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that he plans to organize a similar event, then of the continuing fires in New South Wales and Victoria

"Two people at the top of my list are Sir Elton (John), who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person, that he has already donated a million dollars, and his little partner Ed Sheeran," said Michael.

Joking with other names in the race to play the concert, he added, "Bruce springsteenManagement sent me a note. I know how many people love and respect that guy and how serious his music is. "

"Pink It's a phenomenon here, Kylie (Minogue). It's too early to tell you the lineup, "he continued.

Michael's company, Frontier Touring, will join forces with Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, Secret Sounds and IMC to produce the Sound Relief 2020 concert. However, he clarified that at this time "he has no one registered."

Stars from all over the world have donated to Australian relief efforts against fires, which have killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.

Leonardo Dicaprio most recently he promised $ 3 million through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance, while Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Keith UrbanRose and Kylie Jenner They have also donated.