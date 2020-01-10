Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter accuses him of lying about the rumored GF Moon Angell

Instagram

Lyssa Chapman seems to call her father for lying about his relationship with Moon, after Beth Chapman's widower claims that his children have abandoned him.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane Chapmanthe daughter of Lyssa Chapman once again he has spoken against his father in the midst of his dating rumors. Lyssa, who is Dog's daughter with his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, accused his father of lying about his relationship with his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell.

On Thursday, January 9, he tweeted: "If I were chained with one of my children and ex-girlfriends [I would probably lie too]." Since then, he has removed the tweet and left out the hashtag #IdProbablyLieToo in response to a fan cheep about his father who said: "Your dad's head is probably a disaster right now, that's what it's all about. He has such a big heart. Being alone petrifies him."

Other shared his / her concern"Well, I would not lie, I would be sincere and honest and I would say how I feel and I would not care what people think we all have the right to tell someone we feel and express themselves, honesty is better than a liar because you also live the lie all your life, while honestly you don't have ", to which Lyssa responded with the same hashtag" Probably would lie too ".

Someone else tweeted to Lyssa, "Me too … it's more than sex … not appropriate … moving to your room? bed? that's disgusting …"

Lyssa's last comment about his father comes after Dog referred to his relationship with Moon. "Moon has been a reliable and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family for many ups and downs," he told Radar Online.

The "The most wanted dog"Star also claimed that his children abandoned him." All my children grew up and left alone, there is no one left to help me! ", said." Moon has experience. It is just that. Who knows what the future holds, but now I need it. There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad. "